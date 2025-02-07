Amazon scrubs DEI mention from its annual report

Amazon has removed any references to diversity and inclusion from its most recent annual report.

Tech companies have been moving swiftly away from DEI policies since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Amazon recently halted some of its diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Amazon has removed any references to diversity and inclusion from its most recent annual report.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The company filed its report for 2024 on Friday following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings. The prior annual report included a mention of "inclusion and diversity" in a section titled "Human Capital," language that doesn't appear in the latest filing.

The previous report read, "As we strive to be Earth's best employer, we focus on investment and innovation, inclusion and diversity, safety, and engagement to hire and develop the best talent."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

But in its new 2024 report, Amazon removed any mention of those diversity and inclusion efforts. It simply states, "We strive to be Earth's best employer," and says the company relies on "numerous and evolving initiatives to implement this objective."

The change comes after Amazon recently halted some of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Candi Castleberry, Amazon's VP of inclusive experiences and technology, told employees in a December memo that the company was in the process of "winding down outdated programs and materials" as part of a broader review of hundreds of initiatives.

Amazon also edited a public-facing webpage that states its policy positions to trim its messaging around DEI issues. Previously, there were separate sections dedicated to "Equity for Black people," "Diversity, equity and inclusion" and "LGBTQ+ rights." Those sections were all consolidated into a single paragraph, while any mentions of the term transgender were removed.