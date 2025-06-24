Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ambarella shares soar 19% on report chip designer is exploring sale

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] Ambarella shares soar 17% on report chip designer is exploring sale
Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Chip designer Ambarella has held talks with bankers and is considering a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Sources told the news outlet that the company could draw interest from semiconductor firms looking to beef up their automotive business.
  • The California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence.

Ambarella shares popped 19% after a report that the chip designer is currently working with bankers on a potential sale.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bloomberg reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While no deal is imminent, the sources told Bloomberg that the firm may draw interest from semiconductor companies looking to improve their automotive business. Private equity firms have already expressed interest, according to the report.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Santa Clara, California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence. Ambarella chips are used in the automotive sector for electronic mirrors and self-driving assistance systems.

Shares have slumped about 18% year to date. The company's market capitalization last stood at nearly $2.6 billion.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Trump judge nominee told DOJ lawyers to ignore court orders on deportations: whistleblower

news 31 mins ago

Small business AI use is lagging, but one firm is channeling Sherlock Holmes and knocking out ‘grunt work'

Read the Bloomberg story here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us