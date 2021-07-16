Money Report

AMC Networks Settles ‘Walking Dead' Lawsuit With Filmmaker Frank Darabont, CAA for $200 Million

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Source: AMC
  • AMC Networks has settled a lengthy legal dispute with filmmaker Frank Darabont and the Creative Artists Agency for $200 million over the cable network owner's long-running zombie series "The Walking Dead."
  • In addition to the cash payment, AMC's settlement provides revenue sharing from future streaming exhibitions of "The Walking Dead" and "Fear The Walking Dead" to Darabont.

AMC Networks has settled a lengthy legal dispute with filmmaker Frank Darabont and the Creative Artists Agency for $200 million over the cable network owner's long-running zombie series "The Walking Dead."

This settlement comes less than a month before the series kicks off its eleventh and final season. 

In addition to the cash payment, AMC's settlement, filed Friday to the SEC, provides revenue sharing from future streaming exhibitions of "The Walking Dead" and "Fear The Walking Dead" to Darabont, an executive producer and creative force during "The Walking Dead's" first two seasons. 

Darabont is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who directed "The Shawshank Redemption." 

The settlement also includes covenants not to sue, confidentiality and waivers, among other provisions. 

AMC said it took a charge of $143 million related to the settlement during the quarter ending June 30.

Darabont and CAA first launched a lawsuit in late 2013, when the series was among the most popular on television. Darabont and company had sought approximately $300 million in profit participation payouts, and the trial for the lawsuit was set to start in April 2022. 

Darabont's attorney and CAA did not immediately respond for CNBC's request for comment.

"The Walking Dead," based on Robert Kirkman's comic, premiered in 2010 and spawned spinoffs "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." Its final season premieres Aug. 22.

