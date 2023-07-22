Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines boosts pilot contract offer by $1 billion after United deal

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • American Airlines sweetened its labor contract offer ahead of a planned ratification vote.
  • American's pilots were gearing up for a vote on a tentative agreement when their counterparts at United Airlines struck a larger deal.

American Airlines raised its offer for a new pilot contract by more than $1 billion to match a preliminary deal last week between rival United Airlines and that carrier's aviators.

The new offer from American Airlines would bring the four-year offer's value to around $9 billion, and match United pay rates, backpay and other benefits such as sick time and life insurance, CEO Robert Isom said in a message to pilots on Friday.

Airlines and pilot unions had been negotiating new deals for years. Unions have won more bargaining power in the wake of Covid as the industry grapples with a prolonged pilot shortage just as travel demand recovered. Delta Air Lines pilots approved a new agreement in March for a deal that includes 34% raises over four years.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

American's pilots were scheduled to start voting on the current deal on Monday. The new offer includes 21% pay bonuses and pay on par with United and Delta, the Allied Pilots Association, their union, said Friday.

Captain Ed Sicher, the union president, said its leadership will weigh "whether management's comprehensive proposal is worthy of a membership vote."

Isom said that the company will return to negotiations if changes aren't approved in time for the vote.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

Retail bets on zero day options are growing, but they may come at a price

news 2 hours ago

How to find the easiest side hustle for you, says 27-year-old who's tried dozens and brought in nearly $700K last year

"We'll return to the bargaining table and do what's necessary to get to a deal. It just won't be done quickly," Isom said. "We run a complex business and any changes to what we agreed to — even small ones — may have a profound impact. Reconsideration of all of these items would take time."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us