Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines flight attendants ratify new contract with immediate raises topping 20%

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, right, announces a strike authorization outside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport near Dallas on Aug. 30, 2023.
Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • American Airlines flight attendants on Thursday voted on a new five-year labor deal, giving cabin crews more than 20% immediate raises.
  • The approval ends one of the industry's most contentious labor negotiations.
  • Airline and other workers have pressed companies for higher pay and better benefits.

American Airlines flight attendants approved a five-year labor deal, ending one of the industry's most contentious contract negotiations and giving cabin crews raises of up to 20.5% at the start of October.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Eighty-seven percent of the American Airlines flight attendants who voted approved the contract, the union said Thursday, shortly after polls closed.

"This contract marks a significant milestone for our Flight Attendants, providing immediate wage increases of up to 20.5%, along with significant retroactive pay to address time spent negotiating," said Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents the carrier's roughly 28,000 cabin crew members.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Flight attendants are the biggest unionized work group at the Fort Worth-based airline.

The contract deal is a relief for American Airlines' leaders, which had faced a strike threat from flight attendants if the two sides could not get to a deal. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Julie Su had attended negotiations in June, overseen by the National Mediation Board. More than 160 lawmakers have also pushed the NMB to get to deals across the airline industry.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to eliminate Social Security rules affecting public employees. What could happen next

news 28 mins ago

Trump rejects second Harris debate

"Reaching an agreement for our flight attendants has been a top priority, and today, we celebrate achieving this important milestone," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a statement.

Flight attendants, similar to other airline workers, have pushed for higher pay and other work-rule improvements after the Covid-19 pandemic derailed negotiations and the cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years.

United Airlines and its flight attendants' union are still negotiating for a new contract, while Alaska Airlines cabin crew members recently rejected a tentative labor deal.

Other industries have also won higher pay in new contracts, some of them after strikes, such as in the auto industry and in Hollywood.

Some 33,000 Boeing workers are voting on Thursday on a new contract with 25% raises, which some workers have said they will reject. Boeing faces a potential strike if the deal is rejected.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us