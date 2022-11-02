American Airlines Pilots' Union Rejects New Contract Proposal

American Airlines pilots' union rejected a labor deal 15-5.

The rejection comes a day after United pilots turned down a proposed agreement.

Unions are negotiating with airlines throughout the industry.

American Airlines pilots' union on Wednesday said its board of directors rejected a tentative agreement for a new contract, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents roughly 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said its board voted against the tentative deal 15-5. The proposal called for 12% raises for pilots on the date of contract signing, plus 5% after one year, and 2% after two years, according to a copy of the agreement in principal.

American didn't immediately comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a deal that would have included roughly 15% raises.

Labor unions are pushing for higher wages and better schedules, among other improvements, in new labor deals. The Covid-19 pandemic had put labor talks on hold as airlines focused on making it through a massive drop in travel demand.

"We cannot vote to approve a [tentative agreement] that does not adequately address the quality-of-life items of our line pilots," union representatives based at American's Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hub said in a note to pilots before the vote. "The Company has returned a proposal that is not only subpar in these areas, but it also demonstrates a complete lack of understanding how important these issues are for you."