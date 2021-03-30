American Dream Megamall's Lenders Reportedly Will Take Stake in Its Owner's Other Properties Following Default

Lenders that back the American Dream megamall are nearing taking a 49% stake in two other malls that are owned by developers Triple Five Group, according to a Financial Times report.

Triple Five used the other retail properties as collateral for its $1.2 billion construction loan at American Dream, which still is not fully open.

The loan that was defaulted on is held by J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, among other financial institutions, according to the report.

Triple Five used the other retail properties as collateral for its $1.2 billion construction loan at American Dream, which still is not fully open after years of on-and-off construction and multiple owners.

The loan that was defaulted on is held by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Starwood Capital, CIM Group, Soros Fund Management, Wafra and iStar, according to the report in the FT, which cited people familiar with the matter. The restructuring is expected to close soon, it said, though the process could still be delayed.

A representative from Triple Five declined to comment.

Triple Five previously during the Covid pandemic defaulted on its $1.4 billion Mall of America mortgage, missing months of payments. It was struggling to pay its bills when tenants including retailers and restaurants weren't paying their rent on time. It recently reached a deal with lenders, however, to avoid foreclosure of the property and the loan was made current as of December.

The health crisis brought a whole new range of obstacles to the American Dream megamall, which has been decades in the making. On March 16, 2020 — just three days ahead of the grand opening of dozens of retail stores at the mall — the 3-million-square-foot complex shut down because of pandemic-related restrictions. Some of the entertainment venues, including a massive indoor water park, have since reopened, but at limited capacity.

More openings are still slated at American Dream later this year, including its Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center.

Read the full report from the Financial Times.