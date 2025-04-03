Amid tariff turmoil, ‘timing the market doesn't work — it's time in the market,' expert says

Concerns about sweeping tariffs on imports are fueling a market sell-off and undermining consumer confidence.

Still there are some moves you can make to regain financial control, according to Jean Chatzky, founder and CEO of HerMoney.

But trying to time the market is almost always a losing bet, most experts say.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As President Donald Trump rolls out sweeping new tariffs on goods imported into the United States, Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about their financial fate.

Consumers worry that the duties will cause inflation to flare up again, while investors fear that higher prices will mean lower profits and more pain for the battered stock market.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As of Thursday morning, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1,200 points, or 2.8%. S&P 500 futures sank 3.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 4%.

But sharp drops — or sudden spikes — in the market are to be expected, according to Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.com and host of the podcast HerMoney with Jean Chatzky.

"With these volatile markets, you do not want to time the market," she said of the old adage. "Timing the market doesn't work — it's time in the market."

More from Personal Finance:

Tariffs are 'lose-lose' for U.S. jobs and industry

Why uncertainty makes the stock market go haywire

Americans are suffering from 'sticker shock' — how to adjust

Trade tensions, inflation and concerns about a possible recession have undermined consumer confidence across the board, several studies show.

Still, it's normal for most Americans to feel unnerved during heightened volatility, Chatzky said.

"There's very little doubt that consumers are feeling nervous, maybe more nervous than we've felt in quite some time," she said.

Committing to setting money aside in a high-yield savings account, whether by scaling back on dining out or rideshare expenses, will help regain some financial control, Chatzky said.

Top-yielding online savings accounts currently pay 4.4%, on average, well beyond the savings account rates at some of the largest retail banks, which average just 0.41%.

"Taking action is the best way to feel more resilient," she said.

It's understandable why some may be hesitant to continue investing, however, when you are investing for the long term, a down market is an opportunity for dollar-cost averaging, which helps smooth out price fluctuations in the market, Chatzky said.

This is also a good time to check your investments to make sure you are still allocated properly and rebalance as needed, so you are not taking on more risk that you are comfortable with, she added.

Timing the market is a losing bet

Talk yourself down from making any sudden financial moves, Chatzky advised.

Trying to time the market is almost always a bad idea, other financial experts also say. That's because it's impossible to know when good and bad days will happen.

For example, the 10 best trading days by percentage gain for the S&P 500 over the past three decades all occurred during recessions, often in close proximity to the worst days, according to a Wells Fargo analysis published last year.

And, although stocks go up and down, the S&P 500 index has an average annualized return of around 10% over the past few decades.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.