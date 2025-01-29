Anthropic CEO doesn't see DeepSeek as ‘adversaries,' but says export controls are critical

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a blog post Wednesday that he doesn't view China's DeepSeek as "adversaries."

However, he wrote that export controls "are one of our most powerful tools" for making sure that the U.S. maintains its strong position in artificial intelligence.

DeepSeek's ascent to the top of Apple's App Store rocked the technology world this week and roiled U.S. markets.

"In interviews they've done, they seem like smart, curious researchers who just want to make useful technology," Amodei wrote, about DeepSeek. "But they're beholden to an authoritarian government that has committed human rights violations, has behaved aggressively on the world stage, and will be far more unfettered in these actions if they're able to match the US in AI."

DeepSeek's sudden emergence in the U.S. and its ascent to the top of on Apple's App Store rocked the tech markets this week, spurring a selloff in Nvidia's stock that resulted in the largest one-day market cap loss in U.S. history Monday. DeepSeek's new reasoning AI model, called R1, was a fraction of the cost to create relative to models built by U.S. competitors, according to analyst estimates.

The matter is of particular concern to Anthropic, which is competing with OpenAI, Google and others in the race to develop the most advanced generative AI model. Anthropic has raised billions of dollars from Amazon, and Google recently agreed to a more than $1 billion investment in the company, which was founded by former OpenAI research executives, including Amodei.

On Monday, U.S. lawmakers called for actions to slow down the Chinese tech startup, with some calling DeepSeek "a serious threat." U.S. Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick suggested during his Wednesday hearing that DeepSeek stole technology from the U.S. And David Sacks, the new White House AI and crypto czar, posted on X that DeepSeek R1 shows "that President Trump was right to rescind" President Joe Biden's executive order.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order unwinding some of the Biden administration's rules surrounding AI development.

Some experts have said that DeepSeek's technology can safely be used in the U.S. because it's open source, so companies can run it on their own servers without data being sent back to China. Still, Amodei said that DeepSeek's advancements show why the U.S. needs to stay on top and avoid ceding too much of the market to China.

Amodei wrote that the rise of DeepSeek makes controls on chip exports to China "even more existentially important" than a week ago. The model was created despite a slew of Biden administration controls restricting the sale of certain advanced chips to China that could enhance military capabilities.

"To be clear, they're not a way to duck the competition between the US and China," Amodei wrote. "In the end, AI companies in the US and other democracies must have better models than those in China if we want to prevail. But we shouldn't hand the Chinese Communist Party technological advantages when we don't have to."

Anthropic was founded in 2021, and is now in talks to raise money at a $60 billion valuation, largely due to the popularity of its Claude chatbot, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

— CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this report.

