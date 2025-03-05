Appeals court allows Trump administration to remove federal ethics watchdog

A federal appeals court allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.

The order permitting removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came days after a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot him was "unlawful."

A federal appeals court in an order Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The order permitting the removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came days after a federal district court judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot Dellinger was "unlawful."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.