Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Appeals court allows Trump administration to remove federal ethics watchdog

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger poses for a portrait in an undated handout image. 
U.S. Office Of Special Counsel | Via Reuters
  • A federal appeals court allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.
  • The order permitting removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came days after a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot him was "unlawful."

A federal appeals court in an order Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The order permitting the removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came days after a federal district court judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot Dellinger was "unlawful."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us