Apple Analyst Kuo Says Low-End VR Headset to Launch in 2025

Apple is expected to announce its first headset in June.

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a blog post on Friday that Apple plans to release "low-end" and "high-end" second-generation augmented reality/mixed reality headsets in 2025.

Apple has not yet announced or even acknowledged the existence of plans to launch a virtual reality headset. But Bloomberg has reported extensively on the tech giant's strategy and recently said the company plans to announce its first headset in June, after reportedly facing delays.

The first model is expected to cost about $3,000 according to Bloomberg, which means Kuo's report of a future "low-end" model could signal that a more affordable version is on the way. That would help Apple appeal to a larger user base that may not be willing to spend thousands of dollars for the first version of the AR headset. And it shows Apple could be using a similar strategy as it does with its other product lines.

It sells, for example, the high-end Apple Watch Ultra but also more affordable Apple Watch and Apple Watch SE series devices. Similarly, it sells AirPods Pro and regular AirPods, and pro versions of its Macs and iPads alongside more affordable options.

Kuo said Luxcaseict — a joint venture between Pegatron and Luxshare — and Foxconn will develop and produce the headsets.



