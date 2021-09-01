Apple Announces First States That Will Let You Keep a Digital Version of Your Drivers License on Your iPhone

Apple will let you add your drivers licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet in select states after a software update this fall.

Eight states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be among the first state to offer the feature.

Eight states will roll out a feature allowing users to add driver's license and state IDs to Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch to use at security at participating airports, Apple announced Wednesday.

Arizona and Georgia are the first states to roll out the feature and Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will follow, though the company did not specify a timeline.

The news comes just months after Apple said it was working on the feature with the Transportation Security Administration at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple said the feature is a crucial step in their plan to replace physical wallets and will offer more convenience to travelers looking for touchless airport travel.

Adding IDs to the Wallet app works similarly to uploading credit cards and transit passes, Apple said. Once users scan the ID, they will also be asked to complete facial and head movements as an additional security measure.

After users tap their mobile ID at identity readers in airports, they will be asked to approve a note from TSA using Face ID or Touch ID. The company says customer data is "encrypted and protected against tampering and theft" and that the ID can only be viewed by the owner.

Last year, Apple launched mobile student IDs to allow students to access campus buildings and make purchases without a physical card, a feature expanded to some Canadian universities this summer.

The new feature will be available with an iPhone software update due for release later this fall.