Apple announces iOS 17 release date

The company first announced the software update at its WWDC event in June, but it was initially only available in beta for users who were willing to deal with bugs. For iPhone users, iOS 17 will bring changes to major apps such as Phone, FaceTime and Messages. For iPad users, the update will add the Health app, expanded functionality for widgets and new ways to customize the lock screen.

In the new update for iPhones, voicemails are coming to FaceTime, meaning users will be able to leave video messages for their friends and family. There will be a more powerful search function in Messages, as well as a catch-up feature in group chats. Apple also introduced a new experience called Standby, which will function like a bedside clock when users turn their phone sideways and place it on a table or nightstand.

At its annual launch event Tuesday, Apple introduced the iPhone 15 lineup featuring new titanium exteriors and USB-C charging, plus the brand-new Apple Watch, with 72 hours of battery life.

There are four new phone models, ranging from the entry-level iPhone 15 at $799 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which costs at least $1,199. Consumers can preorder the phones as early as Friday, and they will be available Sept. 22.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be priced at $799, the Series 9 will be priced at $399 and the second-generation SE will cost $249, the company said. Customers can preorder the watches now and they will also be available Sept. 22.

Shares of Apple were down less than 1% in early trading Wednesday morning.