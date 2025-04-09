Money Report

news

Apple has best day since 1998 on Trump's 90-day tariff pause

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook inspects the new iPhone 16 during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Apple stock skyrocketed 15% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his administration's "reciprocal tariffs."
  • It was Apple's best day since January 1998, when late founder Steve Jobs was the company's interim CEO and three years before the company unveiled the first iPod.

Apple shares skyrocketed 15% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his administration's "reciprocal tariffs," which would have affected the company's production locations in Vietnam, India and Thailand.

The rally added more than $400 billion to Apple's market cap, which now stands just under $3 trillion. It was Apple's best day since January 1998, when late founder Steve Jobs was the interim CEO and three years before the company unveiled the first iPod. At the time, Apple's market cap was close to $3 billion.

Apple has been the most prominent name to get whacked by Trump's tariffs. Before Wednesday, it was on its worst four-day trading stretch since 2000. Investors worried about Apple's outlook because the company still makes the majority of its revenue from selling physical devices, which need to be imported into the U.S.

Most of Apple's iPhones and other hardware products are still made in China, which was not exempt from tariffs on Wednesday. In fact, Trump increased tariffs on China to 125% on Wednesday, up from 54%.

China issued an 84% tariff on U.S. goods this week, raising the possibility that Apple could get caught up in a trade war and lose ground in China, its third-largest market by sales.

Apple has worked to diversify its supply chain to lessen reliance on China in recent years.

On Wednesday, tariffs on Vietnam were reduced from 46% to 10%, and tariffs on India were cut 26% to 10%, which raises the possibility that Apple will be able to serve a large percentage of its U.S. customers from factories outside of China with lower tariffs.

Stocks skyrocketed across the board on Wednesday after Trump announced the tariff pause. The Nasdaq Composite climbed over 12%, its second-best day ever.

Apple has not commented publicly on Trump's tariffs, but CEO Tim Cook will likely address the topic on an earnings call on May 1.

WATCH: Apple falls more than 20% in four days

