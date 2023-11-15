Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple iPhone 14 gets another free year of satellite Emergency SOS

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Source: Apple Inc.
  • Apple said it's granting iPhone 14 users an additional free year of its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite.
  • The safety feature allows users to text emergency services even if they are outside of an area with Wi-Fi or cell service.
  • The extension applies to iPhone 14 users who activated their device in an eligible country or region before Nov. 15

Apple on Wednesday announced it is granting iPhone 14 users an additional free year of its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite.

Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to text emergency services even if they are outside of an area with Wi-Fi or cell coverage. It can be useful if, for example, you're hiking and have an emergency but aren't anywhere near a wireless network. Apple said the feature has "helped save lives around the world" in a release Wednesday.

Eventually, when Apple decides to charge for the feature, it will provide another source of recurring revenue for the company's services business, which generated $22.31 billion in sales during Apple's fiscal fourth quarter. Apple still hasn't said how much it will cost.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 9, Qualcomm ended its partnership with satellite communications company Iridium to provide similar satellite-to-phone services for Android phones. Iridium said smartphone makers hadn't included the technology in their devices, suggesting a lack of interest from Apple's competitors.

The free trial of Emergency SOS via satellite applies to iPhone 14 users who activated their device in an eligible country or region before Nov. 15, Apple said. The service is also available to users who purchased one of Apple's iPhone 15 devices, which was announced in September.

Apple announced additional satellite-based safety features in September like Roadside Assistance via satellite. The feature can connect users to the roadside service company AAA if they experience trouble with their vehicle in an area without cell service or wifi. The feature is free to iPhone 15 users for two years.

Money Report

17 mins ago

Nikki Haley tweaks ‘verify everybody' social media stance, suggests Americans can post anonymously

news 28 mins ago

Tammy Murphy, wife of NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, launches bid to unseat indicted Sen. Bob Menendez

Shares of Apple were up less than 1% Wednesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us