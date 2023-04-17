Apple Launches Its Savings Account With 4.15% Interest Rate

Apple on Monday said its Apple Card savings account is now available to users with 4.15% annual percentage yield.

Apple on Monday launched its Apple Card savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield. It requires no minimum deposit or balance, Apple said, and users can set up an account from the Wallet app on their iPhones.

The company said in a blog post that once a user sets up a savings account, all of the Daily Cash that is earned from then on will automatically be deposited there. Daily Cash is the Apple Card reward program that offers up to 3% back on purchases. Users can change where their Daily Cash is deposited at any time, and they can also add additional funds from their bank account to build on their earnings.

Apple is launching the savings account through Goldman Sachs.

Users can manage their savings account through a dashboard that will appear in the Wallet app, where they can track their interest and their account balance or withdraw funds.

This news is developing. Please check back for updates.



