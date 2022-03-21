Apple Services Are Down for Some Users

Many Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Music and Maps and other apps are experiencing outages.

The company's status page, which typically shows how severe an outage is, is also offline.

Many Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, and Maps are experiencing outages. The company's status page, which typically shows how severe an outage is, is also offline.

Apple made $19.2 billion in services revenue last quarter, so an extended outage could have a material impact. But, these sorts of outages are typically temporary.

In some cases, an app like the App Store will load but will hang or won't let you download an app. In other cases, the app won't load altogether. It's not clear what's causing the outage and an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Bloomberg said the outage is impacting Apple's internal services for corporate and retail employees, too, and has "hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups."