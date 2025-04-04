As Americans brace for potentially higher prices, Costco looks more appealing: Is it worth the $130 membership?

In the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcement this week, American consumers are bracing for the potential of higher prices on everything ranging from toilet paper to TVs.

Retailers like Target and Amazon have seen their stocks slide roughly 10% since Wednesday as investors prepare for the possibility that consumers could cut back on spending. And while financial experts warn against panic shopping, Mark Cubanrecently urged consumers to stock up on essentials "from toothpaste to soap" in case price hikes are implemented across the board.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One retailer whose stock has performed better in comparison — as of Friday afternoon it has slipped 4% since tariffs were announced — is wholesale chain Costco.

"They predominantly sell consumer staples, and those are still going to be purchased even in a weaker consumer spending environment," Wedbush analyst Seth Basham tells CNBC Make It.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On top of that, the chain's reputation for providing a good value to its customers — its membership renewal rate is over 90% — may help it retain its place in shoppers' monthly budgets.

"Consumers value high quality items at very good prices," Basham says. "[Costco doesn't] take extra markup, so consumers can be pretty confident they're getting the best deal on the goods that Costco is selling."

If the prospect of higher prices has you considering a trip to Costco, you may be wondering which membership to choose: the $65 basic membership or the $130 Executive Membership. Or if you're already a Gold Star member, whether to upgrade to the $130 tier.

Here's what you should consider when you make your decision.

How much do you usually spend at Costco?

On paper, the pricier Executive Membership sounds like a great deal. For just an additional $65 a year you can start receiving 2% cash back on all of your Costco purchases. If you combine it with the Costco Anywhere Visa card — which also gets you 2% back at the wholesale store — you're getting an impressive 4% back every time you buy a 35-pack of Diet Coke.

But you shouldn't make an impulsive decision about upgrading your membership.

The main information you'll need to determine if the Executive membership is worth it is how much money you spend at Costco each year.

Calculating if the $130 Executive Membership is worth the upcharge is simple. Because you get 2%, you'll need to spend $3,250 to receive $65 in cash back. At that point, your effective annual membership rate is back down to $65.

If you spend less than $3,250 at Costco each year, you'll end up spending more money overall with the Executive membership's higher annual fee than if you had stuck with the $65 Gold Star tier. If you fall into this bucket, the no-fee Costco Anywhere Visa card is a better choice if you're looking to get cash back from the store.

But if your annual spend regularly tops $3,250, you're better off with the Executive Membership. Every additional dollar you spend after $3,250 will bring your annual fee further and further below $65 and end up saving you money in the long run.

Costco's membership page includes a calculator where you can enter how much you spend at the store each month to see how much cash back you can expect to receive at the end of the year.

The Executive Membership has exclusive perks

The Executive membership also offers additional savings on Costco services like their bottled water delivery and pet insurance. If you buy your home or auto insurance through Costco, the Executive membership will get you some exclusive benefits such as roadside and lockout assistance.

If you're on the cusp of a $3,250 annual spend but also use those services, it might make the membership worthwhile.

Of course, you can always take the Executive membership for a test drive.

Costco promises to refund the difference in cost between a Gold Star membership and an Executive membership in your first year if you aren't satisfied. But the refund doesn't happen automatically. To get your money back, you'll need to go to your local Costco location and have the reimbursement processed at the membership desk.

Do you want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Pre-register today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.