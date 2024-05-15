Asia markets rise after Wall Street soars on soft inflation data; Japan GDP shrinks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks rose Thursday after Wall Street benchmarks closed at record highs on soft inflation data, while investors assessed Japan GDP data.

U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% in April, below the 0.4% rise predicted by the Dow Jones. U.S. CPI climbed 3.4% year over year, in line with market estimates.

Japan's first-quarter GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 2%, more than the 1.5% expected in a Reuters poll. The latest data could likely jeopardize the Bank of Japan's plans to raise interest rates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.9% higher, while the broader Topix gained 0.54%.

South Korea's markets reopened after a midweek holiday, with the Kospi jumping 1.49% and the smaller cap Kosdaq adding 1.3%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.59%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,062, pointing to a marginally lower open compared with the HSI's close of 19,073.71. Markets in Hong Kong will also reopen after a holiday on Wednesday.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs on Wednesday after data showed CPI rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.89 points, or 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.40%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: Citi names one under-the-radar stock to buy on an AI opportunity, giving it 22% upside

Citi recently named one under-the-radar company to buy on a "data and AI opportunity."

Citi noted that the company said its total addressable market has increased three times, thanks to its artificial intelligence opportunity.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: India's mid-cap stocks are in a 'bubble', says investor — and names the only stock he owns

India's mid-cap stocks are in a "bubble" despite the country's promising economic prospects, according to contrarian fund manager Jonathan Pines.

Pines, who runs Federated Hermes' $3.1 billion Asia ex-Japan fund, believes there is a disconnect between the nation's growth potential and the current stock market valuations.

The contrarian fund manager pointed to a mid-cap stock that's risen by 240% despite sales and earnings declining.

However, he also named the only Indian stock he owns, saying "relative to everything else in India, that's fantastic value".

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Best 'Magnificent 7' stock so far in Q2? It's not Nvidia

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The best-performing "Magnificent Seven" stock halfway through the second quarter is Google and YouTube owner Alphabet, up about 14.15%. Apple is higher by some 10.8% so far this quarter, while Nvidia is up 4.8% and Amazon by 2.4%. All four are outpacing the S&P 500, which has risen about 2.1%.

By contrast, Microsoft (+0.6%), Tesla (-0.7%) and Meta Platforms (-1%) are all trailing the S&P 500 in the second quarter.

The best-performing sector this quarter is the S&P 500 Utilities, up 9.9% and more than twice as much as second-ranked S&P 500 Communication Services, higher by 3.9%. S&P 500 Information Technology (+2.8%) is also outperforming the S&P 500.

All the other eight S&P 500 sectors are lagging the entire benchmark this quarter, led by Real Estate, down 2.1%; Consumer Discretionary, off 2.0%; and Health Care, lower by 1.5%.

— Scott Schnipper

Inflation still 'irritatingly high,' says Bankrate's Hamrick

With the consumer price index showing inflation slightly eased in April, the "lack of a nasty surprise" was welcome, unlike March's disappointingly high readings, said Mark Hamrick, senior economist at Bankrate.

That said, interest rates will still remain higher for longer, he noted.

"With the 3.4% year-over-year headline increase and 3.6% in the core (excluding food and energy), these remain irritatingly high," Hamrick said. "The status of the battle against inflation requires that interest rates remain elevated in the near-term."

— Michelle Fox

The clean energy stock rally this week was not a reaction to China tariffs, Raymond James says

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Several clean energy stocks have rallied this week, in some cases with no company-specific news, leaving some investors to question what was behind the gains.

Pavel Molchanov, stock analyst at Raymond James, said Tuesday's rally was not a reaction to the U.S. slapping tariffs on China. Some of the stocks that bounced have no link to tariff policy, Molchanov said.

The bounce yesterday "was simply a meme stock rally, with the most heavily shorted stocks gaining the most," the analyst told clients in a research note Wednesday.

Residential solar company SunPower saw some of the strongest gains in the clean tech space, rallying 34% since the start of the week.

"Yesterday clean tech investors got a reminder — if any were needed — of just how emotionally these stocks can move on a day-to-day basis," Molchanov said.

— Spencer Kimball