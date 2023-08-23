Asia markets rise ahead of central bank decisions in South Korea and Indonesia

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of central bank rate decisions from South Korea and Indonesia, although both central banks are expected to hold their benchmark policy rates unchanged at 3.5% and 5.75% respectively.

South Korea's producer price index climbed 0.2% year-on-year, the 13th straight month that growth in the PPI has slowed.

Investors will also be assessing chipmaker's Nvidia's earnings that were released early Thursday. The company beat estimates for the fiscal second quarter and issued optimistic guidance for the current period.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.44% up, while the Topix climbed 0.13% on Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.42% higher, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.04% and the Kosdaq was up 1.55%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,973, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 17,845.92.

On Wednesday, in the U.S., all three major indexes gained ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.5% up.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1% and recorded its best daily performance since June 30, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6%, for its third straight day of gains.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report

South Korea producer prices climb 0.2% year-on-year in July

South Korea's producer price index grew 0.2% year on year in July, marking the 13th straight month of slowing growth.

This was lower than the revised figure of 0.3% in June and also the lowest rate of growth since December 2020.

The PPI tracks variations in the prices of goods shipped by industrial producers within the South Korean domestic market, and is a measure of inflation from the perspective of producers.

— Lim Hui Jie

Tech shares lead Wednesday's gains

The technology sector is leading the broad market index's gains Wednesday. The S&P 500 is up 1%.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 1.7% as of Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Nvidia's earnings release after the bell. Monolithic Power Systems, Cadence Design Systems and SolarEdge Technologies are up more than 3% for the day.

Energy is the only sector negative during Wednesday's trading session. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is down 0.5%, with EQT, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy among the top decliners.

— Hakyung Kim

West Texas Intermediate crude touches lowest level in almost a month

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to its lowest point in almost a month after some global manufacturing data showed weakness in the sector around the world.

WTI on Wednesday touched a low of 78.21. That's the lowest level in about a month going back to July 24 when WTI traded as low as 76.44.

Meanwhile, Brent crude hit a low of 82.62, or its lowest level since August 3 when it traded as low as 82.36. RBOB Gas touched a low of 2.7235, also the lowest since August 3. It also dipped below its 50-day moving average level of 2.7247 on an intraday basis, trading below for the first time since July 7.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is trading lower in the premarket, on pace for its third straight losing day. Shares of Marathon, Devon and APA were all down about 1% in early trading.

— Sarah Min. Gina Francolla

Nike on pace to extend record-setting losing streak

Nike's loss of more than 3.5% in Wednesday's session put the retailer on track for a 10th losing day, extending its historic slide.

On Tuesday, the stock finished its ninth straight session down with a 1.4% slide. That officially marked its longest losing streak ever.

— Alex Harring

Abercrombie & Fitch soars after retailer flies past earnings expectations

Abercrombie & Fitch shares popped nearly 25% on Wednesday after the retailer blew past earnings estimates and raised its guidance. In the fiscal second quarter, Abercrombie reported earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the 17 cents expected from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The retailer posted $935.3 million in revenue, while analysts expected $842.4 million.

Abercrombie's retailer said that the chain—which has reinvented itself to serve a broader audience—will continue to open stores and invest in its digital experience.

The stock is up more than 120% so far this year.

— Pia Singh