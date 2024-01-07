Asia markets mostly flat as investors await a slew of inflation data this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to kick-start the week subdued as investors look ahead to key economic data in the following days.

Australia and Japan will release inflation figures on Tuesday and Thursday, while China will announce its trade balance and inflation numbers for December on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day flat, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index point to a slightly higher open, standing at 16,590 compared with the HSI's close of 16,535.33.

Japan's markets are closed for a public holiday, and will return to trade on Tuesday.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes gained after a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The S&P 500 ended Friday up 0.18%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher 0.07%.

The U.S. economy added many more jobs than anticipated in December, with nonfarm payrolls growing by 216,000, compared with the 170,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in another sign of continued labor strength.

The report sent Treasury yields higher, with the benchmark 10-year rate touching 4.103%.

Oil prices end the week higher on geopolitical risks

Oil prices ended the week higher on fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a regional conflict.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February settled at $73.81 a barrel on Friday, up $2.16 or about 3% over the past week. The Brent contract for March settled at $78.76 a barrel, gaining $1.72 or 2.23% during the same period.

Traders have grown more concerned about mounting tensions in the Middle East after largely dismissing geopolitical since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Houthi militant attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have forced Maersk to stop shipping through the key waterway for the foreseeable future. The U.S. has threatened the militants, who are based in Yemen and allied with Iran, with consequence to no avail so far.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling in the region for the next week in an effort to prevent conflict from spreading.

A wider war that involves in Iran could lead to a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which would pose a major threat to oil flows, according to analysts.

Market now sees diminished odds of March Fed rate cut, per CME FedWatch

The December jobs report has pushed down the odds that the Federal Reserve will ease interest rate policy as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch tool that uses the actions of traders to analyze the probability of changes to U.S. monetary policy.

Odds of a quarter-point cut in the fed funds rate to 5.00-5.25% from the current 5.25-5.50% dropped to 53.6%, down from 62.3% Thursday and 73.4% one week ago, as implied by 30-day futures pricing data. Conversely, chances that rates will stay where they are in March climbed to 43.9% Friday from just 11.5% a week ago.

The Street now pencils in 46.3% odds that rates will move down a quarter point at the Fed's meeting in May, up from 11.3% a week ago, while the chance that rates will have come down a full half point by the end of the May meeting have dropped to 40.9% today from 71.9% last Friday.

December jobs report comes in much better than expected

The U.S. economy added many more jobs than anticipated in December, with nonfarm payrolls growing by 216,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 170,000 for last month.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

