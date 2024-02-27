Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower as New Zealand central bank holds rate; Hong Kong budget awaited

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were mostly lower Wednesday as New Zealand's central bank kept its interest rate steady, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation and China data later this week.

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading and U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — is due Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 5.50%{

Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds interest rate at 15-year high

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its main lending rate steady on Wednesday, according to its monetary policy statement.

New Zealand's central bank held its official cash rate at 5.50% — a 15-year high.

"Headline inflation remains above the 1% to 3% target band, limiting the committee's ability to tolerate upside inflation surprises," RBNZ governor Adrian Orr said in the statement.

Inflation in the fourth quarter of last year was at 4.7%, far above the central bank's target range.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Also on the radar was Hong Kong's budget announcement, which will be watched for any new updates that could boost its property markets and attract more foreign investments.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1%, while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% higher after the RBNZ decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.2% and the broader Topix fell 0.3%. The Nikkei 225 had hit a record high earlier in the week.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4%, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq added 1.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.2%, while the CSI 300 index also fell 0.2%.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended Tuesday with small gains as investors awaited key inflation data to be released later this week.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.17%, while the Nasdaq added 0.37%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.82 points, or 0.25%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Australia posts flat consumer price growth in January

Australia's consumer price inflation accelerated at the same pace in January as it did in the prior month, official data showed.

The country's CPI rose 3.4% in January, the same growth as in December.

CPI, excluding volatile items and holiday travel, rose 4.1% in January, cooling slightly from December's reading of a 4.2%.

Rental prices rose 7.4% in the 12 months to January, at the same pace as December.

"The rise in rental prices continues to reflect strong demand for rental properties and tight rental markets," the statement read.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

— Weizhen Tan

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite close slightly higher Tuesday

Johannes Eisele | Afp | Getty Images

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended Tuesday's trading session in the green. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average came under pressure.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed 0.17% and 0.37%, respectively. The Dow slipped nearly 97 points, or 0.25%.

— Hakyung Kim

Current market rally can't be compared to the tech bubble, says Citi's Scott Chronert

While it's true that the current bull rally is being propelled by AI- and tech-adjacent stocks, Citi's Scott Chronert disagrees with comparisons to the great Tech Bubble.

"Current multiples are well below '99-'00 levels. Further, our subjective view is that the fundamental circumstance is meaningfully different now vs then," Citi Research's head of U.S. equity strategy wrote.

However, Chronert cautioned that stock fundamentals still have to support the rally in order to sustain his S&P 500 year-end target of 5,100.

"That said, the current spending ramp on gen AI infrastructure and product will need to translate to incremental revenue and growth drivers. But it is premature to judge that," he added. "While the index may overshoot our year-end 5100 target in the short term, it seems premature to increase the probability of our 5700 bull case scenario."

— Lisa Kailai Han

Apple cancels plans for electric car and leans into generative artificial intelligence, report says

Apple is canceling plans to build an electric car and is instead leaning into generative artificial intelligence, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Apple scaled back its vision for the EV project last month and moved initial launch date back to 2028 from 2026, Bloomberg added. The company had originally planned for the car to be fully self driving but instead shifted to a semi-autonomous model last month. Some of the employees devoted to Apple's EV project will now work on generative AI, the report added.

Apple stock gained 0.5% following the news.

— Brian Evans