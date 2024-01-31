Asia markets open lower after Fed pours cold water on March rate cut

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was unlikely to cut rates in March.

Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would likely not be comfortable enough with the path of inflation by its next meeting in March to cut interest rates.

"Based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don't think it's likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting to identify March as the time to do that. But that's to be seen," Powell said.

In Asia, investors will assess private surveys on business activity for January across the region, most notably, the Caixin purchasing managers index out from China.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Caixin manufacturing PMI to come in at 50.6, an expansionary figure compared with official figures of 49.2 released on Wednesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.92%, on track to snap an eight-day winning streak and retreating from an all-time high.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%, while the Topix opened 0.4% higher. In South Korea, the Kospi opened 0.5% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq remained flat.

However, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,633, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 15,485.07.

In the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground after the Fed announcement, with the Nasdaq Composite leading losses and tumbling 2.23%.

The broad-market S&P 500 fell 1.61%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.82%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Hong Kong fourth-quarter gross domestic product accelerates, but misses expectations

Hong Kong's gross domestic product grew 4.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, accelerating from 4.1% in the third quarter.

However, this missed expectations from economists polled by Reuters, who was expecting a 4.7% growth figure.

For the whole of 2023, the city's GDP grew 3.2%, rebounding from the 3.7% contraction in 2022. In comparison, mainland China posted 5.2% GDP growth for 2023.

— Lim Hui Jie

Powell: There's a 'ways to go' before saying soft landing has been achieved

Fed Chair Powell isn't ready to declare a "soft landing." The jargon describes a scenario where the economy is cooled without being tipped into a recession.

"Certainly, I'm encouraged and we're encouraged by the progress," Powell said. But "we're not declaring victory at all at this point. We think we have a ways to go."

— Alex Harring

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected. However, the central bank indicated it is not ready to start lowering interest rates just yet.

"The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," the statement said.

— Fred Imbert

Oil on pace for first monthly gain since September as Middle East on the brink

Oil prices are on pace to book the first monthly gain since September as the U.S. and Iran stand on the brink of a more direct confrontation in the Middle East.

U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent are up 5.95% and 6.09% respectively for the month, though they were trading lower Wednesday on weak economic data out of China.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March was last down $1.77, or 2.27%, to trade at $76.05 a barrel. The Brent contract for March was trading at $81.77 a barrel, down $1.10 or 1.33%.

China factory activity contracted for the fourth consecutive month raising demand concerns, while U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week.

Tensions in the Middle East are simmering with the U.S. preparing retaliatory strikes in response to the death of three U.S. soldiers in a drone attack by Iran-allied militants.

President Joe Biden says he holds Iran responsible for providing weapons to the militants. Iran has warned that it would take "decisive action" in response to U.S. strikes.

"The spreading conflict in the Middle East remains the most visible and growing risk for energy markets," Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodities research at JPMorgan, told clients in a research note Tuesday.

— Spencer Kimball

Bitcoin slips with stocks after Fed decision

Bitcoin fell as much as 2% on Wednesday afternoon as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a rate cut at the central bank's March meeting may be "unlikely."

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last lower by 1.73% and trading at $42,884.05, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 3% to $2,302, while Solana dropped 5% and the token tied to Cosmos lost 4%.

While traditional investors see bitcoin as a young, risky asset crypto investors see it as a store of value compared to smaller and riskier altcoins.

"Although inflation has come down, the Fed signaled today that it has not yet secured price stability, and will hold off cutting rates for now," said Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale Investments. "This will likely strengthen the dollar over the short-term, and may be a temporary headwind for bitcoin."

— Tanaya Macheel