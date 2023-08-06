Asia markets largely fall as investors look ahead to China inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell as investors look ahead to China's inflation figures and trade balance later this week.

China will release its trade balance for Tuesday and inflation data on Wednesday, which will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.

On Monday, Thailand releases its inflation data for July and Indonesia reports its second quarter growth data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 inched down 0.11%, but the Topix was up 0.19%. Japan's central bank will release its summary of opinions for its July 28 meeting, where it adjusted its stance on its yield curve control policy.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.26%, while South Korea's Kospi was up marginally. The Kosdaq, however, slumped 1.56%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell marginally, while mainland Chinese markets were also all in negative territory. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.73%, while the Shenzhen Component was 0.53% down.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped for a fourth straight session, and notched their worst weeks since March, as traders seemed to book profits following the latest corporate earnings releases and U.S. jobs data.

The S&P 500 shed 0.53%, the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.36%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost or 0.43%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Yield curve still points to strong recession chance, NY Fed indicator shows

Though the economic data of late suggests otherwise, market pricing still indicates the U.S. is heading for recession, according to a New York Federal Reserve gauge.

The central bank compares the difference in yields between 3-month Treasurys and the 10-year note. When that curve inverts, it has been a tell-late recession sign, according to data going back to 1969.

An update Friday morning taking the yield spread at the end of July puts the recession probability in the next 12 months at 66%. The inversion at the end of the month was near 1.5 percentage points.

While the recession probability is down from the peak of 70.8% in May, it still is a strong market indicator that a contraction is coming.

—Jeff Cox

Bank of America says it still prefers bonds to equities

Equity markets have been boosted by a better-than-expected earnings season and hopes for a soft landing, says Bank of America. The firm added that Chinese equities notably outperformed.

Nonetheless, the firm still prefers bonds over equities.

"Despite the declines in inflation and troughing of leading indicators, the regime model maintains its medium-term horizon bearish tone – preferring bonds to equities. Since last month the model moves overweight credit by reducing the US high yield underweight (and increasing equity shorts) and is underweight across all 3 commodity sub-indices," analyst Alex Saunders said in a Friday note.

— Hakyung Kim

U.S. economy added less jobs than expected in July

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 in July, coming in lower than the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, against a consensus estimate that the jobless level would remain steady at 3.6%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% in July.

— Hakyung Kim

July jobs report shows smallest increase since December 2020

The U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, up from 185,000 in June. That market the smallest increase in nonfarm payrolls since December 2020.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5% from 3.6% in June and showed the second consecutive month decline and lowest level since April, when unemployment hovered at 3.4%.

The labor force participation rate for prime-age workers fell to 83.4% in July after hitting the highest level since May 2002 in June.

— Gina Francolla, Samantha Subin