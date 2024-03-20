Nikkei hits fresh all-time high; Asia markets climb after Fed maintains forecast for three rate cuts

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Nikkei hit a fresh all-time high as Asia markets climbed after Federal Reserve maintained its forecast for three rate cuts while holding the Federal Funds rate at 5.25%-5.5%.

The outlook for three cuts came from the Fed's "dot plot," a closely watched matrix of anonymous projections from the 19 officials who comprise the Federal Open Market Committee. However, the chart provides no indication for the timing of the moves.

The updated dot plot indicated three cuts in 2025 as well – one fewer than the last time the grid was updated in December.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.57%, hitting a new all time high, while the Topix also set a new record and rose 1.41%.

The country trade data for February and PMI flash data for March from the au Jibun bank is due later in the day.

South Korea's Kospi also climbed 1.52% to hit its highest level since April 2022, while the small cap Kosdaq was up 1.48%,

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.61%, after flash data from Judo Bank showed that the country's business activity expanded at a faster pace in March compared with the prior month.



The country's composite purchasing managers index stood at 52.4, up from 52.1 in February.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,716, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 16,543.07.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 closing at record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.03% to finish at 39,512.13, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89% to close at 5,224.62. rising above the 5,200 level for the first time.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.25%, powered by megacap tech stocks.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Japan February exports climb 7.8%, top expectations

Japan's exports climbed 7.8% year on year in February, beating expectations for a 5.3% rise from economists polled by Reuters.

The 7.8% growth is lower than the 11.9% increase in the previous month.



Imports rose 0.5% in February, compared with Reuters' estimates of 2.2% and a 9.8% fall seen in January.

Japan's trade deficit narrowed more than expected to 379.4 billion yen, a smaller deficit compared with estimates of 810.2 billion yen and January's 1.76 trillion.

— Lim Hui Jie

Business confidence in Japan is improving, Reuters Tankan survey shows

Business confidence at big Japanese firms jumped to a three-month high in March, according to the monthly Reuters Tankan survey released on Thursday.

The Reuters Tankan survey is a key gauge for the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey that is scheduled to be released on April 1. Services-sector mood jumped to a seven-month high.

The Reuters survey showed manufacturers' sentiment index was at +10 in March from -1 in the prior month, while the service sector index was at +32 compared with +26 in February.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 on Tuesday, ending the world's only negative rates regime.

— Reuters, Shreyashi Sanyal

Nikkei 225 hits new record high as business sentiment improves, exports strengthen

Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a new record on Wednesday, rising as much as 40,642.89 and surpassing its all-time closing high of 40,109.23.

The rally was powered by consumer cyclicals and industrial stocks, and also came on the back an improved business sentiment in Japan, as well as better exports data for February.

The top gainer on the index was semiconductor firm Sumco Corp which gained 5.42%, followed by financial technology firm Rakuten Group, which was up 3.65%.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Weight loss drugs could hit these 2 Swiss chocolate makers, Vontobel says

A new class of highly effective weight loss medications could deal a blow to several major Swiss food companies while benefiting others, according to Vontobel.

The drugs, which imitate the effects of the GLP-1 hormone to reduce appetite and calorie intake dramatically, are showing remarkable efficacy in clinical trials. As a result, patients lose up to 25% of their body weight on average.

Vontobel said a baked goods maker and a chocolate giant could lose out on the rising trend, affecting their stock. Both are traded over the counter in the U.S.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: 'Crappy companies': Veteran names 3 AI-linked stocks to short right now as the market gets frothy

Many on Wall Street have been asking themselves whether markets are getting too euphoric — and if there's a bubble waiting to burst.

Many AI-linked stocks have rocketed.

Veteran tech investor Paul Meeks, co-chief investment officer at Harvest Portfolio Management, says AI infrastructure plays that enable the building of large language models "have legs," naming Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices as examples.

But on the flip side, some small-cap AI plays are "dangerous," he told CNBC Pro.

Subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

New Zealand unexpectedly slips into technical recession as economy contracts 0.1%

New Zealand slipped into a technical recession last year as the country's gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the quarter before.

This was a surprise contraction as economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.1% growth.

The contraction followed a 0.3% fall in GDP in the quarter ending September 2023, which meant that the country has experienced two successive quarters of contraction — the commonly accepted definition of a technical recession.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP in New Zealand expanded 0.6%, slowing from the 1.3% growth recorded in the third quarter.

— Lim Hui Jie

Stocks rose this afternoon on rate cut 'relief,' portfolio manager says

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Stocks rallied this afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced it would keep rates steady in March but the Fed's dot plot revealed plans for three rate cuts in 2024.

"The immediate market reaction is the relief we were expecting. Investors were worrying the Fed was going to pull back from rate cuts this year, so keeping three rate cuts on the table naturally pushes stocks higher and bonds yields lower," said Bryce Doty, a portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates.

Doty added that it's a positive sign for investors to see that the Fed understands that it can still cut rates without compromising its tough stance on ifnlation.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Tech, small caps outperform

Technology and small-cap stocks notably outperformed in afternoon trading as traders responded to the latest updates from the Federal Reserve.

The small-cap focused Russell 2000 climbed 1.5% shortly after 3 p.m. ET, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added around 1%. By comparison, the broad S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow rose just about 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

Fed leaves rates unchanged, still sees 3 rate cuts in 2024

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as expected. The central bank's so-called dot plot also showed the central bank still sees three rate cuts taking place in 2024.

— Fred Imbert