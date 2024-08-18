Asia markets take a breather after last week's rally; inflation data and central bank decisions on deck

Traders in Asia will watch out for central bank releases this week, including the Bank of Korea's rate decision and minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's August meeting.

On Monday, Japan releases its machinery orders for June — an indicator of capital expenditure in the country.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Monday after a week that saw a broad rally in stocks.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Traders in Asia will watch out for central bank releases this week, including the Bank of Korea's rate decision and minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's August meeting.

Inflation data from Japan and Singapore will also be released on Friday, while China will announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates on Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.84%, while the broad-based Topix fell 0.8%.

Core machinery orders in Japan fell 1.7% year on year in June, surprising economists who had expected a 1.8% rise. Machinery orders are viewed as a proxy for capital expenditure in the country.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.32% lower, and the small-cap Kosdaq slid 0.46%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.11%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,575, higher than the HSI's last close of 17,430.16

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 added 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, or 0.24%, rounding off a week of gains.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring. contributed to this report.