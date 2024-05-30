Asia markets open higher on data-heavy day

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors parsed data from major economies across the region.

Japan's industrial output figures showed a surprise 0.1% fall in April from the previous month, smaller than a Reuters poll forecast for a 0.9% rise.

Another dataset showed core inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo rose 1.9% in May, in line with Reuters poll expectations.

South Korea's industrial production index rose 2.2% month-on-month in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, beating a Reuters poll expectation of a 1.1% rise.

China is also gearing up to report its official purchasing managers index for May.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.23%, while the broader Topix index gained nearly 0.7%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.07%, leading gain in Asia. The smaller-cap Kosdaq added 0.73%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.78%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,041, pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's close of 18,230.19.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes closed lower as investors looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 330.06 points, or 0.86%. The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.08%.

The latest reading for the personal consumption expenditures price index will be released Friday, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, and is expected to show prices in April running at a 2.7% annual rate, according to Dow Jones estimates.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

South Korea's industrial production rises in April, retail sales fall

Official data showed South Korea's industrial production rose in April, compared to a fall in the previous month.

The industrial production index rose 2.2% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, after falling 3% in March.

The figure also beat a Reuters poll expectation of a 1.1% month-on-month rise.

South Korea's retail sales index fell by 1.2% month-on-month in April, and 2.6% from the same period last year.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

'April showers bring May flowers,' says LPL Financial

The S&P 500 is up 4.6% month to date, putting it on pace for its sixth-best May since 1950, according to LPL Financial. The market rebound after the pullback in April indicates that "'April showers bring May flowers is a better market analogy than 'Sell in May and Go away,'" according to Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial.

Turnquist noted that seasonality trends in the summer suggest June will be a dull month for the markets. Since 1950, the broad market index has risen an average of just 0.1% in June, with positive monthly results just 55% of months.

— Hakyung Kim