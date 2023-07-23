Asia markets mixed ahead of private surveys on economic activity

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday ahead of a slew of economic data from the region, including inflation numbers from Malaysia and Singapore.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.95% to start the week, while the Topix was also 0.57% up. Japan will also release private surveys for its purchasing managers index in July.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13%, after the country saw flash estimates for its composite PMI in July fall into contraction territory for the first time since March.

South Korea's Kospi was down 0.44%, while the Kosdaq saw a 1.07% loss after reaching its highest level since April 2022 last week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to start the week lower, with futures at 18,953 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,560.57.

U.S. markets were mixed last Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.01% to notch its tenth straight day of gains, a feat not seen for the index since August 2017. The S&P 500 added 0.03%,while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: Bank of America says Europe's oil majors ‘are close to bottoming out' — and names its top pick ahead of earnings

Bank of America believes Europe's Big Oil stocks "are close to bottoming out," pointing to the start of the earnings season this week as an inflection point.

The Wall Street bank named its "Big Oil top pick" ahead earnings, and expect it to rise by 30% over the next 12 months.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: China's earnings season is just getting started. Here are some winners to watch

Some Chinese stock sectors are seeing fundamentals shift in their favor.

Profits are moving to industrials, consumer discretionary and staples — and away from materials and energy, according to HSBC.

Investors may also get some answers about macro policy in coming days with a gathering of Chinese leaders, called the Politburo, due by the end of the month.

— Evelyn Cheng

Australia's business activity contracts for the first time since March

Business activity in Australia's private sector fell for the first time since March, mainly due to a contraction in services activity.

According to flash estimates from Juno Bank, the composite purchasing managers index fell to 48.3, down from 50.1 in June.

Services PMI went below the 50 no-change mark to 48, down from 50.1 in June. In contrast, manufacturing activity posted a softer contraction at 49.6 compared to the 48.2 seen in June.

A PMI above 50 represents an expansion in the sector, while a PMI reading under 50 represents a contraction.

— Lim Hui Jie

Credit Suisse urges caution beyond three months as recession risks remain

A number of market signals are suggesting the broad market rally could hit a snag later this year, Credit Suisse' global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite said.

"Beyond a 3 month view we would be much more cautious because: 1. Markets always make new lows into a recession (on average 11 months after it starts). The yield curve, Senior Loans Officer Survey, Money supply are consistent with a recession," Andrew Garthwaite, the firm's global equity strategist, said to clients in a Friday note.

"We also fear wage growth will be stickier (implying core service inflation in US will rise and hence the degree of rate cuts discounted by the market in 2024 will not materialise unless there is a recession," Garthwaite said.

— Sarah Min

Earnings season off to a below-average start, according to FactSet

The early returns for this earnings season are slightly below average, according to FactSet's John Butters.

Here are some of the key stats from Butters' note recapping the first full week of the second-quarter earnings season:

Earnings per share surprise: 75% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive surprise, which is below the 5-year average of 77%.

Earnings verse estimates: S&P 500 companies are beating EPS estimates by 6.4% in aggregate, which is below the 5-year average of 8.4%

Looking forward: The earnings decline for 2023 for the S&P 500 is -9.0%, using FactSet's "blended" method that combines realized and projected results. That would mark the largest earnings decline reported by the index since the pandemic-affected Q2 2020 (-31.6%).

— Jesse Pound

Wall Street is watching Barbie

C'mon Barbie, let's go Mattel?

Analysts have been following shares of the toymaker closely in the runup to this weekend's highly anticipated premiere of the movie based on the iconic doll. It's an important moment for Mattel, as the company tries to prove it has the ability to turn its intellectual property into blockbusters. And analysts also watching to see if other companies, including movie theatres and retailers, can ride the rising, hot-pink tide.

— Alex Harring

Regional bank stocks are on pace for best week in more than 2 years

Regional Banks were higher in premarket trading on Friday, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) up more than 9% since Monday.

That puts the KRE on pace for its best week in more than two years, when the ETF gained 9.78% for the week ending Jan. 8, 2021.

Western Alliance, PacWest and Citizens Financial have soared so far this week with gains of roughly 25%, 24% and 13%, respectively. The KRE will need to end the week more than 9.06% higher to notch the Jan. 8 figure.

— Brian Evans, Gina Francolla