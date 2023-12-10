Asia markets were mostly up as China inflation falls at fastest pace since November 2020

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Monday as investors assessed November inflation numbers from China, which declined at a faster-than-expected pace .

The consumer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year, more than the 0.1% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters and the fastest slide since November 2020.

The producer price index fell 3% year-on-year, compared with October's 2.6% drop and expectations of a 2.8% decline.

November also marked the 14th straight month of PPI decline and the quickest since August.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started Monday up 0.22%, on pace for a three-month high.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 1.85% on its open, while the broad based Topix saw a smaller gain of 1.55%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3% and the small cap Kosdaq was up 0.96%.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,327, pointing to a weaker open compared with HSI's close of 16,334.37

On Friday, all three major U.S. indexes rose, with the S&P 500 climbing to hit a new high for the year after the November jobs report and University of Michigan consumer survey data signaled a resilient economy and cooling inflation, fueling hopes for a so-called soft-landing scenario.

The S&P 500 added 0.41%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained or 0.36%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

"The decline was mainly driven by falling food prices. Hog production rose even at a time when demand was weaker than usual," analysts at Commerzbank said in a client note.

State-run news outlet Xinhua reported on Friday that the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said the country's fiscal policy "must be moderately strengthened" to stimulate economic recovery.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

U.S. crude oil books seven weeks of losses for first time in five years

U.S crude oil rallied on Friday, but still booked its seventh straight week of losses as record production and demand worries weigh on prices.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $1.89, or 2.73%, to settle at $71.23 a barrel. The Brent crude contract for February gained $1.79, or 2.42%, to settle at $75.84 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark lost about 4% for the week despite Friday's rebound. The last time WTI booked a seven-week losing streak was five years ago.

Traders have become increasingly bearish in recent weeks as record production in the U.S. collides with weakening demand in China.

Several OPEC members and allies like Russia have promised production cuts of 2.2 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024 in an effort to lift prices.

But traders are skeptical that they will actually deliver given recent divisions within the group.

— Spencer Kimball

Stocks finish higher, S&P 500 hits highest level of the year

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its highest level of 2023.

The S&P 500 added 0.41% to settle at 4,604.37, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45% to finish at 14,403.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130.49 points, or 0.36%, to end at 36,247.87.

— Samantha Subin

U.S. economy adds 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls

The U.S. economy added 199,000 in November. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a print of 190,000.

While the headline number was about in line with expectations, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. Economists had forecast the jobless rate to stay unchanged at 3.9%.

— Fred Imbert

Consumer sentiment data comes in ahead of expectations

A closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment rise to 69.4 and the best level since July, and top a Dow Jones estimate of 62.4.

Inflation expectations also plunged, with the one-year outlook for the inflation rate dropping to 3.1%. That's down from 4.5% in November. The five-year outlook moved to 2.8% from 3.2%.

— Jeff Cox, Samantha Subin