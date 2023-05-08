Asia Markets Trade Mixed as Investors Await China's Trade Figures for April

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of China's April trade data release as well as U.S. inflation reports later this week.

China is projected to record a trade surplus of $74.3 billion, lower than the $88.2 billion in March, according to a Reuters poll.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33% and South Korea's Kospi was 0.21% down, with the Kosdaq also shedding 0.39%.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% and the Topix was also 0.51% up. Japan saw a reduction in household spending in April despite economists surveyed by Reuters expecting to see growth.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,222, signaling a lower open compared with its last close of 20,297.03.

Overnight in the U.S., the Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion survey showed requirements got tougher for commercial and industrial loans. The report showed trouble within mid-sized institutions caused banks to tighten lending standards to households and businesses, potentially posing a threat to U.S. economic growth.

Stocks ended the session mixed, with the S&P 500 up marginally and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.18%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.17%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Taiwan's trade surplus hit highest level since Oct 2020 as exports fall less than expected

Taiwan's trade surplus surged to $6.71 billion, its highest level since October 2020 as exports from the island fell less than expected for April, government data showed Tuesday.

Exports fell 13.3% year-on-year to $35.96 billion, lower than a Reuters poll of economists expecting a 18.5% decline. Meanwhile, imports fell even further by 20.2% to $29.25 billion, widely unchanged from the decline of 20.1% seen in the previous month.

Taiwan's ministry of finance revealed that in April, exports to its major trading partners all fell except to Japan.

Exports to Japan grew by 19.8%, while exports to mainland China and Hong Kong saw the largest fall at a decline of 22%.

Imports from its major trading partners also fell, with imports from the ASEAN region leading losses and falling 26.1% year-on-year.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's trade surplus to have eased to $74 billion in April

China's trade surplus is expected to have eased slightly from $88.2 billion in March to $74.3 billion in April, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Exports are forecast to have grown 8% year-on-year after growing 14.8% in March, while imports are expected to remain unchanged after declining by 1.4% year-on-year in the previous month.

The softer trade data in April is likely to reflect "residual seasonality" after this year's Lunar New Year, economists at Goldman Sachs said in a Monday note.

"We expect the dissipation of this seasonal bias to slow export growth in April. We expect import growth to decelerate on a month-over-month basis," economists wrote, adding that holiday-related seasonal patterns are less obviously noted in imports.

The economy is also slated to report its inflation data later in the week.

— Jihye Lee

Japan's household spending fell in March

Japan's all household spending fell 1.9% in March year-on-year, government data showed Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected to see a rise of 0.4%.

Month-on-month, all household spending also contracted by 0.8%, also going against expectations of seeing growth of 1.5%.

Separately, overtime pay in Japan grew by 1.1% in March as the nation grappled with inflation above its central bank targets. The increase marked slower wage growth from the increase of 1.7% seen in the previous month.

— Jihye Lee

S&P 500 typically rallies from late spring into summer

The S&P 500 has had a strong end of spring into early summer period over the past decade years, led up by health care stocks.

The broad index has gained an average of 5% between May 5 and Aug. 5 when averaging the three-month period over the last 10 years, according to data analyzed by Bespoke Investment Group.

Health care stocks have typically led the index higher, gaining 7.2% on average in the time period over the last decade. The S&P 500's real estate and technology sectors have also historically outperformed when averaging the 10 three-month periods, with each advancing 5.8% in a typical period.

Energy is the only S&P 500 sector to have an average loss in this three-month trading period. When comparing returns from the last 10 years, the sector has ended down a modest 0.1% on average.

— Alex Harring

Bitcoin slides after network congestion leads Binance to briefly halt withdrawals

Bitcoin fell to start the week, extending losses from a sharp drop over the weekend. It was last lower by about 4% at $27,787.05, according to Coin Metrics. The drop came after Binance tweeted Sunday that the Bitcoin network was "experiencing a congestion issue" and that it was temporarily closing bitcoin withdrawals as a result until the network stabilized.

"Reports of a large bitcoin outflow and withdrawals being paused at a major exchange could be factoring into some of the weakness we're seeing. Ultimately however, there haven't been any major developments as far as price action goes, with bitcoin still very much confined to a multiday bullish consolidation," said Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group.

"Only a break back below $25,000 would give reason for concern. Until then, we suspect dips will continue to be very well supported," he added.

— Tanaya Macheel

Regional banks' rebound stalls

The rebound in the regional bank rally stalled on Monday, with shares of PacWest Bancorp giving up much of its early trading gains.

PacWest shares opened up nearly 30% but were last up about 5.2% in midday trading. Late Friday evening, CEO Paul Taylor said the bank's business was "fundamentally sound," while the company cut its dividend to just 1 cent per share from 25 cents in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Western Alliance's stock added nearly 2% and Zions Bancorp gained less than 1%, both off their highs earlier in the session.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was down 1.6%, after rallying 6.3% in the previous session.

— Michelle Fox, Yun Li

Energy stocks buoy S&P 500

The S&P 500 traded around its flatline, helped by a nearly 1% gain in energy stocks.

Energy was the best performing sector of the S&P 500 with its almost 1% advance. Devon Energy and Schlumberger led the sector higher as each added more than 2%.

In total, seven of the 11 sectors in the broad index traded down. Real estate and utilities were the two worst performers, with each shedding around 0.4%.

— Alex Harring