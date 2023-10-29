Asia markets mixed ahead of Japan's BOJ decision and South Korea inflation this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started the week mixed ahead of a week of key economic data from around the region.

Monetary policy decisions from Japan and Malaysia, inflation data from South Korea, and gross domestic growth figures from Taiwan and Hong Kong are the regional highlights of the week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 1.03% as the Bank of Japan starts its two-day monetary policy meeting, while the Topix lost 0.89% in the morning session.

In contrast, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.35%, and the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 1.25%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.55%, as the country saw a faster than expected rise in its September retail sales.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4% while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 index was up marginally.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes ended the day mixed, with the S&P 500 entering correction territory as renewed selling occurred on Wall Street on fears of a recession.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.12%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite held 0.38% higher to 12,643.01, thanks to Amazon beating analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

Japan 10-year bond yield edges closer to 11-year high as BOJ meeting kicks off

Japan 10-year government bond yields crept closer to a 11-year high on Monday as the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Yields for the 10-year JGB climbed 2.29% on Monday to 0.893%, its highest level since it briefly reached 0.895% on Oct. 26. Before that, the last time the yield was at this level was in April 2012.

In July, the BOJ effectively broadened the yields permissible on the 10-year JGB by 50 basis points to 1% either side.

Read CNBC's preview of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting here.

— Lim Hui Jie

Dow closes lower, S&P 500 enters correction territory

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped more than 350 points on Friday, capping off a sour week that also saw the S&P 500 enter correction territory.

The 30-stock Dow slumped 366.71 points, or 1.1%, to close at 32,417.59. The S&P 500 fell 0.48% to finish the session at 4,117.37 while the Nasdaq Composite clung on to a 0.38% gain to 12,643.01.

— Brian Evans

Fed's preferred inflation gauge comes in line with expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.3% in September. That matches a Dow Jones forecast. Year over year, core PCE increased 3.7%, also in line with expectations.

— Fred Imbert

Inflation expectations surge in October, survey shows

Inflation expectations swing sharply in the final revision of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for October released Friday.

Respondents now see a 4.2% rate one year from now, up a full percentage point from the outlook in September. The survey also was up 0.4 percentage point from the previous release two weeks ago.

The broader index, though, was slightly more positive at 63.8, a gain of 0.8 percentage point from the last reading though below the 67.9 level in September.

—Jeff Cox

Bitcoin heading for best week since June, but could be tested at FOMC meeting

Bitcoin is on pace to post its best week since June, after a big rally earlier this week pushed it out of the narrow range it had been stuck in for much of this year.

The coin is on pace to end the week higher by 14% at the $33,000 level, according to Coin Metrics. At about $1,770, ether is heading for a 10% weekly gain. Coin Metrics measures a week in crypto, which trades 24 hours a day, from the 4:00 p.m. ET stock market close one Friday to the next.

Investors are watching closely to see if bitcoin can find a new floor at current levels. Next week it will get its first testing ground with the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, which will begin Tuesday. Callie Cox, an analyst at investment company eToro, noted that bitcoin tends to do better than stocks on Fed days, having outperformed the S&P 500 on 10 out of the last 13.

"Next week could be a real test for crypto," she said. "Industry news is exciting, but I worry that investors are forgetting that we're in an aggressively high rate environment. The Fed will probably reaffirm higher rates in its comments next week too. That could be a tough pill to swallow."

"I wouldn't be shocked if Powell entertains the idea of rate cuts," she added. "Inflation has made a lot of progress, and lately, his language has been more balanced than usual. Powell could be tough, but any semblance of flexibility could entice people back into risky investments like crypto."

— Tanaya Macheel