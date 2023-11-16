Asia markets dip as mid-week rally cools

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets dipped on Friday as a mid-week rally sparked by hopes of cooling U.S. inflation lost steam. Economic data in the region will be parsed through the day.

Hong Kong stocks led declines in the Asia-Pacific region in the previous session as investors digested high-level discussions between the United States and China.

Stocks on Wall Street also took a breather from a rally seen this month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 inched 0.21% lower at open and the Topix shed 0.11%.

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.55%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.71% lower at open.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,654, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 17,832.82.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower, as investors took a break from the rally earlier this month.

The 30-stock Dow slipped 0.13% and snapped a four-day run of gains. The S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.12%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up by 0.07%.

— Ganesh Rao

Dow closes lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower on Thursday, although all three major indices notched weekly gains.

The 30-stock index slid 46 points, or 0.13%, to close at 34,945.57. The S&P 500 added 0.12% to finish the session at 4,508.24, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.07% to 14,113.67.

— Lisa Kailai Han

U.S.-China relations will still be defined by 'competitive confrontation,' analysts say after Biden-Xi meeting

Wednesday's high-stakes Biden-Xi meeting left analysts with slight reassurance that both countries are keen on establishing a line of communication—but also maintained the belief that U.S.-China relations will remain competitive.

"We think the meeting shows the intention from both sides to restore bilateral relations. This could help reduce near-term risk of escalatory confrontation," Morgan Stanley analyst Robin Xing wrote in a Thursday note. "But 'competitive confrontation' will likely remain for now, which does not mean a complete decoupling, but instead continued tech competition and de-risking away from China."

This also indicates a continued reduction in direct foreign investment and technology spillover to China, Xing said, which could weigh on China's long-term growth outlook. Moving forward, the analyst believes that further stimulus and reforms in China are needed to help stabilize market confidence in the country.

"As China risks tripping into a debt-deflation loop, we think more growth opportunities are needed to retain foreign investors, together with efforts to diversify the supply chain and strengthen its economic relations with other key trading partners," Xing said.

According to Piper Sandler analyst Andy Laperriere, the economic and geopolitical relationships between the U.S. and China will remain locked in competition. Both countries are in a "cold war," he said, expecting the U.S. to maintain its tariffs on Chinese imports and further tighten restrictions on what China can buy and how U.S. businesses can invest in China.

— Pia Singh

Softer inflation data doesn't mean good news just yet for markets, says BTIG

November's red-hot stock rally means that some investors believe that the Federal Reserve could pull off a soft landing. But BTIG analyst Jonathan Krinsky isn't as quick to jump to the conclusion.

"Bulls will cite the inflation data and resilience of cap-weighted indices as signs that a 'soft-landing' is here. Bears will cite slowing macro data, company-specific commentary, and persistent weakness of the average stock as signs that a 'hard landing' is on the horizon," the analyst wrote. "We continue to find ourselves in the latter camp, and today's data and price action are certainly not doing much to dissuade us from that view."

Historical track records also show a similar pattern of rallies prior to a recession, Krinsky noted.

"If we look at all recessions ex-Covid over the last 50 years ('07, '01, '90, '80-'82, and '74), the common trait was there was a period where rates were falling and stocks were rallying. Ultimately as the reality of the recession set in, stocks began to fall," he said.

The analyst added that the biggest tell for a recession will be any sign of "meaningful weakness" from mega-cap tech stocks, combined with lower rates.

— Lisa Kailai Han

U.S. crude oil dives as supply rises amid demand worries

The price of U.S. crude oil fell 5% on Thursday, as inventories rose while slowing industrial activity raised concerns about softening demadn.

The West Texas Intermediate December contract fell $3.76, or 4.9%, to settle at $72.90 a barrel, while the Brent January contract tumbled $3.81, or 4.69%, to $77.37 a barrel. U.S. crude and the global benchmark were both trading at their lowest level since early July.

U.S. crude inventory rose by 3.6 million barrels this week, while the Federal Reserve reported that industrial production and manufacturing declined in October.

-- Spencer KImball