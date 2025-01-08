Asia-Pacific markets fall as Fed inflation worries signal higher-for-longer rates; China CPI in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets tumbled Thursday following a choppy session on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled interest rates could stay higher for longer due to sticky inflation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investors in Asia also await China's inflation data for December. Economists polled by Reuters expect growth in consumer prices to have remained near zero, while producer prices are estimated to have continued to slide.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14% and the Topix fell 0.29%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.63%.

South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.1%, while the small-cap Kosdaq slid 0.38%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 19,264, pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's close of 19,279.84.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted narrow gains after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting revealed most committee members see inflation risks have increased.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields briefly topped 4.7%, as the inflation outlook fueled investors' concerns that the Fed may slow the pace of policy easing this year.

The broad market index gained 0.16% to close at 5,918.25, while the Dow added 0.25% to finish at 42,635.20. The Nasdaq Composite was little moved, ending at 19,478.88.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: Beyond Tencent: Goldman refreshes its list of top Asian stocks — giving one nearly 50% upside

Goldman Sachs is cautious on Chinese tech behemoth Tencent Holdings, removing it from its Asia-Pacific "conviction list" of top picks.

The investment bank also removed several other stocks from the list and added others, including one it gives nearly 50% upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro:

MediaTek, the Taiwanese semiconductor company collaborating with Nvidia on its newly announced small AI supercomputer, is expected to see significant financial benefits from the partnership starting in 2026, according to Bernstein.

Nvidia's desktop supercomputer, priced starting at $3,000, is set to launch in May 2025.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao