Asia markets mixed as China consumer prices fall for first time in more than 2 years

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as China's consumer price index fell in July, for the first time in 28 months.

July CPI slipped 0.3%, smaller than the 0.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters — the last time China recorded a fall in its inflation rate was in February 2021.

Producer price index — which measures the change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output — fell 4.4% in July, more than the 4.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Mainland Chinese markets were all lower, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.29% and the Shenzhen Component 0.21% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.42%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid marginally, while the Topix fell 0.3%. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.09%, while the Kosdaq was up 1.61%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was also marginally up.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes saw a selloff after Moody's downgraded the credit rating on several regional banks, citing deposit risk, a potential recession and struggling commercial real estate portfolios.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.42% and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 0.79%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

China consumer prices in July fall for first time in over 2 years

China's consumer price index fell for the first time in over two years, posting a 0.3% year-on-year drop in July, but rose 0.2% month-on-month.

Economists polled by Reuters expected July CPI to drop 0.4% compared to a year ago.

Producer price index slumped 4.4% year-on-year, more than the Reuters poll of 4.1%. That's compared to a 5.4% decline in June.

The offshore yuan strengthened slightly against the greenback after the announcement, trading at 7.2257.

— Lim Hui Jie, Evelyn Cheng

Nikon shares tumbles 17% as net profit drops by almost 80% year-on-year

Shares of Japanese optics and imaging manufacturer Nikon tumbled as much as 17% on Wednesday, and was the biggest loser on the Nikkei 225.

The company posted a 78.3% year-on-year plunge in net profit for its first quarter, at 2.58 billion yen ($18 million) in the three months ended June.

Operating profit plunged 78.6% to 3.29 billion yen, while first quarter revenue increased to 158.15 billion yen, an 8.6% increase year-on-year.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Weizhen Tan

South Korea unemployment rises for second straight month to 2.7%

The unemployment rate in South Korea climbed to 2.7% in July, up from 2.6% the previous month, but down 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Government data showed the number of unemployed persons stood at 807,000 thousand people in July, a 3.5% drop year-on-year.

South Korea's employment to population ratio was at 63.2% in July, up 0.3% percentage points year-on-year.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

Regional bank stocks fall more than 3%

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down down 3.4% Tuesday. The basket of regional bank stocks managed to recoup some of its losses earlier in the trading session, when it lost as much as 4.3%.

KRE names leading Tuesday's losses include BankUnited, Bank of Hawaii, Fulton Financial, Citizen Financial and Zions Bancorporation. The five stocks all declined 4.5% or greater as of Tuesday morning.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

Goldman Sachs weighs on Dow

A sell-off in Goldman Sachs amid pressure on the broader banking sector has dragged on the Dow.

Goldman was the worst performer in the 30-stock index on Tuesday with a loss of 2.3%. Salesforce and Intel were the only others down more than 2%.

By comparison, the blue-chip average slipped 0.8% as a whole. Four-fifths of Dow members traded below flat.

Amgen continued its post-earnings ascent and was the best performing member with a gain of 3.5%. If the stock finishes Tuesday higher, it would be the fourth straight winning session for the stock. Boeing, the next best performer, added a relatively modest 0.3%.

— Alex Harring

Health care stocks buck market slide

Health care stocks have been able to sidestep the S&P 500's leg down in Tuesday's session.

The sector was up 0.3%, making it the best performing of the 11 in the index. Energy was flat, while the other nine traded down. As a whole, the index was down about 0.7%.

Eli Lilly led the health-care sector higher, jumping nearly 14% on the back of a better-than-expected earnings. Organon & Co. was the next best performer with an advance of more than 9%, also rising after delivering a strong quarterly report and raising full-year guidance.

— Alex Harring

Philadelphia Fed President: Interest rate-hiking cycle may be finished

The U.S. central bank could be at the end of its current interest rate-hiking cycle, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Tuesday.

"Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work," Harker said in prepared remarks for a speech in Philadelphia.

But he also said there may not be any cuts to rates in the near future.

"Allow me to be clear about one thing, however. Should we be at that point where we can hold steady, we will need to be there for a while," he said. "The pandemic taught us to never say never, but I do not foresee any likely circumstance for an immediate easing of the policy rate."

— Jeff Cox