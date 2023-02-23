Asia Markets Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Economic Data; Incoming Bank of Japan Chief to Speak

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia Pacific markets were largely higher on Friday as investors await key U.S. economic data, as well as developments in Japan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.44%, while the Topix climbed 0.16% as data showed inflation rose 4.2% in January, in line with expectations.

Investors will also be closely watching as new central bank nominee Kazuo Ueda speaks before parliament later today.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200's was 0.32% higher. South Korea's Kospi started the day 0.26% up, while the Kosdaq was marginally higher.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is expected to see its CPI numbers for January released in the afternoon.

Singapore will also await its January manufacturing output figures, expected to come in at 2.9% on an annualized basis.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks closed higher amid volatile trading Thursday as investors remained concerned about the path of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

All three key indexes ended the day higher, with the S&P 500 notably snapping a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.72%.

— CNBC's Kim Hakyung and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: Asia tech is back, Bernstein says, naming Alibaba and 5 more top picks

Looking to cash in on the China reopening, while being mindful of a potential recession? Bernstein has a raft of tech stocks it says checks the boxes.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Japan's consumer price index rises 4.2% in January

Japan's nationwide consumer price index rose 4.2% compared to a year ago in January, government data showed.

That reading was in line with expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters.

The economy's core CPI excluding fresh food and energy prices rose 3.2%, data showed, as overall CPI rose 4.3% year on year.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Nvidia's stock is soaring on the A.I. buzz. Here’s where Wall Street sees it going next

After a bad 2022 — along with most chip companies — U.S. giant Nvidia has seen a major turnaround, clawing back much of the losses it incurred.

Has the stock got further to go even with its big surge this year? Here's what Wall Street analysts say about where they see it going next, and AI's impact on the firm.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Stocks ended up on Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 111 points, or 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

The major averages are still on pace to end the week on a downturn, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst weekly performance since Dec. 16.

— Hakyung Kim

Keep an eye on the 3,900 S&P 500 level, chart analyst Katie Stockton says

Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton said she's closely watching the 3,900 level at the S&P 500, noting it's in danger of being broken. "Unfortunately, the next support level is that 3,500 level that was tested back in October."

The S&P 500 traded around 3,990 on Thursday, struggling to snap a four-day losing streak — its longest slide since December.

The broader market index has also given up a chunk of its January gains. It was last up about 4% for the year after popping more than 6% in January.

"That abrupt reversal shows a shift in market sentiment that, I think, is … going to be difficult to weather in the near term," Stockton said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

— Fred Imbert

Wavering in the markets looking to continue, according to BankRate

The back-and-forth rally in the markets is looking to continue in the near future, according to BankRate's chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

"The market is rallied a couple of times under this false premise that the Federal Reserve is going to pivot and start cutting interest rates right. And time and time again, the Fed pushes back on that, and the market eventually gets the message, and we see a pullback. I don't expect it to play out any differently this time," said McBride. "The economy is the economy is remarkably strong. Inflation is still hot. The labor market was tight. And all of that argues for a fed that is going to continue raising interest rates."

McBride added that currently, the markets are only pricing in a soft landing.

He added, "The market has not priced in the risk of recession. The market has not priced in the no landing scenario where the Fed has to continue raising interest rates because of elevated inflation and for the foreseeable future."

— Hakyung Kim

2023 is a more micro-driven market, according to Goldman Sachs

The market has shifted this year, according to Goldman Sachs' trading desk, presenting opportunities for investors.

"Fears of recession and elevated interest rate volatility helped create a particularly macro-driven market for much of 2022," according to a Wednesday note from the firm's trading desk.

"But 2023 is shaping up to be a much more micro-driven market, presenting an opportunity for fundamental stock pickers and alpha generation as we move further and further into the post-pandemic, post-modern cycle."

The note highlighted the "importance of margins (over revenues) amidst higher interest rates, more expensive input costs (like commodities and labor), and high inflation."

— Hakyung Kim