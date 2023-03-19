Asia Markets Mostly Fall After UBS Agrees to $3.2 Billion Takeover of Credit Suisse

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday after UBS agreed to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a $3.2 billion takeover over the weekend.

Asian markets will also be watching out for China's release of its one-year and five-year loan prime rate, currently standing at 3.65% and 4.3% respectively.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.45%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.25% down and the Topix was 0.4% lower.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq both started the day marginally up.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell to round off a roller coaster week as investors pulled back from positions in First Republic and other bank shares amid lingering concerns over the state of the U.S. banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.19%, the S&P 500 slid 1.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.74%.

FDIC announces plans to sell Signature Bank assets to Flagstar Bank

The FDIC announced a deal to sell "substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios" of Signature Bank to Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp.

The agency said Signature's 40 former branches will begin operating under Flagstar on Monday.

The agreement involves $38.4 billion of Signature's assets, including $12.9 billion of loans the FDIC said were bought at a discount of $2.7 billion.

It said, however, Flagstar's bid did not include the roughly $4 billion in deposits related to Signature's digital banking business. The agency said it will provide those deposits directly to digital banking customers. The FDIC also said about $60 billion in loans will remain in receivership.

UBS buys Credit Suisse in $3.2 billion takeover

UBS finalized an agreement to buy its rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. Swiss regulators played a key role in facilitating the deal in efforts to quell a contagion threatening the banking sector.

Credit Suisse saw its shares tumble last week after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, announced that it would not provide additional funding for the Swiss firm. Despite following measures from Credit Suisse and Swiss regulators to calm investors' fears — including a loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) — shares plunged 25.5% by the end of the week.

Under the deal, Credit Suisse shareholders receive will 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they hold. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.

Fed's interest rate decision could be impacted by what happens over coming days, WSJ economics correspondent says

The Federal Reserve's decision on whether to raise interest rates by 25 basis points or implement no rate hike at next week's policy meeting could depend on what happens in the coming days, said Nick Timiraos, chief economics correspondent at The Wall Street Journal.

The Fed is expected to approve a quarter-point, or 25 basis point, hike to interest rates at its meeting next week. But market observers say the central bank's next decision on interest rates has been made less certain over the past week amid the bank crisis.

"I'm hearing the same thing everybody else is hearing, which is that there's a case to be made for going by 25 and there's a case to be made for skipping," he said on CNBC's "The Exchange." "I think it really depends ... on what happens with the state of the markets and this financial instability risk over the next few days."

First Republic Bank selloff intensifies as investors look to weekend

First Republic Bank took another leg lower in afternoon trading, plunging more than 30% as investors positioned themselves in the final hour of trading this week. Friday's nosedive has brought the stock down more than 70% from where it started the week.

The drop has also weighed on the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), which was down 6% on Friday and poised for a weekly loss of more than 14%.

Major U.S. bank stocks fall a day after announcing First Republic rescue plan

Major U.S. bank stocks fell on Friday, less than a day after joining forces to funnel $30 billion worth of deposits into First Republic.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase said Thursday they would contribute about $5 billion apiece to First Republic as part of the rescue plan. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley agreed to provide around $2.5 billion each.

Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were last down about 2% each. Wells Fargo dipped about 2.4%.

Truist Financial and State Street fell about 3% each before the bell, while PNC, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp lost 2%. All five financial institutions said they would deposit about $1 billion each to First Republic.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse dropped nearly 8% as traders considered the emergency liquidity plan.

