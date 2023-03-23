Asia Markets Set to Fall Over Yellen Remarks on Banks; Japan Core Inflation Slows

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets point to a negative open Friday, as investors weigh remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said federal emergency actions to back up failed regional banks could be used again if necessary.

This conveyed a different message compared to Yellen's remarks a day earlier, when she told senators that the Treasury was not considering any plans to insure all U.S. bank deposits without congressional approval.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.59% lower, while in Japan, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,120, and its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,110 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,419.61 .

Japan saw its core inflation come in at 3.1% for March, the first time the pace of inflation had slowed since January 2022, while headline inflation was at 3.3%.

Both Japan and Australia will release PMI estimates for March, for the manufacturing and services sectors.

Overnight in the US, stocks ended higher on Thursday after a volatile trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led gains and climbed 1%, while the S&P 500 closed 0.29% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.66 points.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Tanaya Macheel and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

— Zavier Ong

Japan's core inflation falls from January peak

Japan's core inflation reading fell from its January peak of 4.2% to 3.1% year-on-year in February, government data showed Friday.

The reading matches expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters.

Overall, nationwide inflation was at 3.3% for the month compared to a year ago, also lower than the January print of 4.3%.

The economy's consumer price index excluding fresh food and energy also rose 3.5% for the month year-on-year.

— Jihye Lee

Treasury Secretary Yellen says emergency actions to backstop banks could be used again if needed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the federal emergency actions used to backstop Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank customers could be used again if necessary.

"We have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion. And they are tools we could use again," Yellen said in written testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

"The strong actions we have taken ensure that Americans' deposits are safe," she added. "Certainly, we would be prepared to take additional actions if warranted."

Her comments come as regulators have aimed to reassure customers and investors amid the banking crisis that was promoted by Silicon Valley Bank's closure.

— Alex Harring, Christina Wilkie

Jobless claims come in below expectations

Jobless claims unexpectedly nudged lower last week, pointing to a labor market that remains extremely tight.

Initial filings for unemployment insurance totaled 191,000 for the week ended March 18, below the estimate for 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That was a decline of 1,000 from the previous period.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind, rose by 14,000 to 1.694 million.

Stock market futures edged lower following the data release.

—Jeff Cox

Tech shares lead market higher

Tech shares outperformed Thursday, with the Nasdaq-100 index surging more than 1.4%. Netflix was among the best performers, jumping roughly 7%. Shares of Meta Platforms, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft also jumped more than 1%.

— Fred Imbert

Cryptocurrency prices rebound Thursday afternoon

Cryptocurrency prices jumped on Thursday as investors became optimistic that the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign would soon come to an end. Wall Street also shed some of its fears regarding the ongoing crisis in the banking system.

The price of bitcoin rose more than 4% to $28,290.71, according to Coin Metrics. Ether added nearly 5% to trade at $1,822.50.

Crypto rose with other risk assets. All three of the major stock indexes were higher on the day following their Fed-induced sell-off in the previous session.

— Tanaya Macheel, Hakyung Kim

Energy is the biggest laggard in the S&P 500

Energy was the worst performer in the S&P 500, falling 0.7% during afternoon trading Thursday. Schlumberger N.V. shares dropped 2.3%. Halliburton Company and Hess Corporation dropped about 2% and 1.5%, respectively.

— Sarah Min