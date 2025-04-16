Asia markets rise after Wall Street slides overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which declined sharply after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals of controlling inflation and spurring growth.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.48% in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.25%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was up 0.54% while the small-cap Kosdaq moved up 1.05%, after the central bank held interest rates at 2.75%, as expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.27% in early trade.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,008 pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 21,056.98.

U.S. futures were little changed given investors' concerns that a global trade would adversely impact economic growth in the country.

Overnight stateside, stocks fell sharply after Powell warned that the trade tensions could impact the Fed's inflation and employment goals. The sell-off in Wall Street was also triggered by a 6.9% plunge in the artificial intelligence darling Nvidia's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 699.57 points, or 1.73%, closing at 39,669.39. The S&P 500 dropped 2.24% to end at 5,275.70, led down by the information technology sector. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 3.07% to close at 16,307.16. The tech-heavy index ended the day about 19% off its closing high, sliding closer to bear market territory.

Japan exports growth misses expectations, rising by a modest 3.9% in March as tariffs bite

Japan on Thursday reported a 3.9% rise in March exports compared to a year earlier, a month after exports saw their largest rise since May 2024.

The growth missed expectations of a 4.5% rise from economists polled by Reuters, and was lower than the 11.4% jump in February.

Japan's trade deficit narrowed to 544.1 billion yen, but was wider than the Reuters poll expectations of 485.3 billion yen. The deficit in February stood at 590.5 billion yen.

Fear gauge spikes

After a recent pullback, Wall Street's "fear gauge" is once again moving higher.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, added more than 4 points, last trading above 34. That marks a turn after three straight sessions of declines.

The index spiked above 60 earlier this month as Trump's tariff policy rattled financial markets.

— Alex Harring