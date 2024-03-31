Asia markets climb as China factory activity assessed; Japan business optimism falls slightly

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Monday as investors assessed China's business activity for February and await economic data out of Japan.

China's National Bureau of Statistics data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in March, with the purchasing managers index registering a reading of 50.8, compared to Feburary's reading of 49.1.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a reading of 49.9, which still represented a contraction in the sector.

Separately, Japan's first-quarter Tankan survey showed that business optimism among large manufacturers fell, with the gauge at +11 compared with +12 in the last survey.

However, optimism among non-manufacturers rose, with the Tankan gauge at +34 compared with +30 in the fourth quarter and beating Reuters expectations of +33.

The survey gauges business sentiment, which the Bank of Japan monitors when formulating monetary policy.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% after the reading, while the broad based Topix fell 0.28%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.36%, and the small cap Kosdaq gained 0.63%.

Australian and Hong Kong markets are closed for Easter Monday.

On Good Friday in the U.S., February's inflation rose in line with expectations from Dow Jones, with the the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increasing 2.8% on a 12-month basis and up 0.3% from a month ago.

Including volatile food and energy costs, the headline PCE reading showed a 0.3% increase for the month and 2.5% at the 12-month rate, compared to estimates for 0.4% and 2.5%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan