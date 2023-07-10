Asia Markets Rise as Wall Street Snaps Three-Day Losing Streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday, tracking moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.50% and closed at 7,108.9, snapping a five day loss streak and marking its largest one day gain in about seven months.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also snapped five straight days of losses to close fractionally higher at 32,203.57, while the Topix saw a decline of 0.31 and ended at 2,236.4.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.66%, ending at 2,562.49 and saw its largest one day gain since Feburary, while the Kosdaq was closed 2.13% higher at 878.73 as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Korea's rate decision later in the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its gains from Monday, rising 1.16%, while mainland Chinese markets were also all up. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.52% and the Shenzhen Component was up 0.76%.

Investors are bracing for a slew of inflation data later in the week, including June inflation numbers from the U.S., which will give clues to the Federal Reserve's hiking path.

Fed officials overnight including San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Cleveland's Loretta Mester voiced the need for more rate hikes to bring down inflation to the central bank's target.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains and added 0.62%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.18%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report

Fed officials point to more rate hikes needed ahead

Fed officials highlighted the need for more rate hikes in order to bring inflation down to the central bank's target, according to a number of speeches on Monday.

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said at a Brookings Institute event, "We're likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year."

Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who is not a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, also voiced the need for rates to be higher.

"In order to ensure that inflation is on a sustainable and timely path back to 2 percent, my view is that the funds rate will need to move up somewhat further from its current level and then hold there for a while as we accumulate more information on how the economy is evolving," she said at an event in San Diego.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr meanwhile laid out a plan to order more capital for large U.S. banks, speaking at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington D.C.

"We need to be skeptical about the ability of bank managers or regulators to anticipate all emerging risks," Barr said, according to a transcript. "Events over the past few months have only reinforced the need for humility and skepticism, and for an approach that makes banks resilient to both familiar and unanticipated risks," he said.

— Jihye Lee

Central banks in Asia could soon diverge from the Fed: Nomura

Major economies in the region could start "decoupling" from a global tightening cycle led by the Fed due to different macroeconomic conditions in Asia, Nomura economists said.

"Our view of Asian central banks cutting policy rates ahead of the Fed in this cycle is based on the fundamental divergences between Asian and U.S. economies," Nomura economists wrote in a Friday note.

According to a real-time survey conducted by Nomura's research team, more than 32% of respondents said they expect South Korea's central bank to be the first to cut rates after China, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, then India.

— Jihye Lee

Shares of India's Vedanta fall after Foxconn pulls out of $19.5 billion India chip project

Shares of Indian mining firm Vedanta opened more than 2% lower after Apple supplier Foxconn announced that it has pulled out of a $19.5 billion joint venture.

The announcement comes amid bullish sentiment on India as more U.S. companies look to diversify their supply chains away from China.

The Foxconn-Vedanta venture was intended to bring semiconductor and display manufacturing to the Indian state of Gujarat, and would have been one of Foxconn's largest factories.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, as Foxconn is formally known, were about 0.5% higher.

— Charmaine Jacob, Rohan Goswami

China to extend support to real estate sector: Xinhua

China will extend two financial policies supporting its real estate market to the end of 2024.

In a notice, the People's Bank of China referred to a 16-step guideline last November that was released to beef up policy support for the housing sector. The country will now extend relevant policies to the end of the year.

Xinhua reported that the purpose of the move is to "guide financial institutions to continue deferring loan payments for real estate enterprises, while propping up financial support for the real estate enterprises to ensure the delivery of housing projects."

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia's consumer sentiment rose 2.7% in July

Australia's Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment rose by 2.7% to 81.3 from June's reading of 79.2, according to a Tuesday release.

The reading fell 17% over the first half of 2022 and maintained between 78 and 86 since, the release said.

"The main drags on sentiment throughout this period of depressingly low consumer sentiment have been the surging cost of living and sharply higher interest rates," Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans said in the release.

The Australian dollar traded 0.6683 against the U.S. dollar in Tuesday's morning trade.

— Jihye Lee

Philippines trade deficit falls in May, external trade decreases

The Philippines' trade deficit has fallen by over 20% year on year to come in at $4.4 billion for May, compared to the $5.57 billion recorded in the same month a year ago.

In May, the country's total external trade amounted to $17.28 billion, 5.1% lower from the $18.20 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Exports grew 1.9% year-on-year in May to $6.44 billion, up from $6.32 billion in the same month of the previous year and a reversal from the 20.2% decline seen in April.

Imports to the Philippines came in at $10.84 billion, down 8.8% year-on-year from the $11.88 billion in May 2022.



— Lim Hui Jie

Japan snaps up foreign debt at highest pace since 2010: Nikkei

Japanese investors purchased 14.6 trillion yen ($103 billion) worth of foreign debt on a net basis during the first half of this year, according to Nikkei.

This is the highest amount for a six-month period in 13 years, and topped the previous high of 13.47 trillion yen in the second half of 2010.

Citing data from the country's ministry of finance, Nikkei said the investors bought medium- to long-term overseas debt, with Japanese banks the main buyers.

American bonds made up much of the purchases, Nikkei reported, with over 11 trillion yen in net purchases of medium- to long-term U.S. debt from January to May.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

Industrials sector outperforms Monday

Industrials led the S&P 500's sector gains on Monday.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 1.2%. Paycom Software, Quanta Services and Stanley Black & Decker all rallied by more than 3%.

The health care sector was the second-biggest gained, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund posting an 0.8% increase.

— Hakyung Kim

Meta Platforms, consumer discretionary stocks among S&P 500 name hitting new highs

Meta Platforms shares rose on Monday to trade near levels last seen in February 2022. A slew of consumer discretionary stocks also notched new highs, including Norwegian Cruise Line, last trading near levels not seen since April 2022.

Here are some of the other companies hitting fresh 52-week highs:

These stocks hit fresh all-time highs:

Howmet Aerospace trading at all-time highs back to its Alcoa spinoff in November 2016

Ingersoll-Rand trading at all-time high levels back through our history to 1972

Quanta Services trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in February 1998

Fortinet trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in November 2009

These names hit fresh lows:

Bristol-Myers Squibb trading at lows not seen since January 2022

Humana trading at lows not seen since June 2022

Amcor trading at lows not seen since June 2020

FMC Corp trading at lows not seen since November 2021

— Chris Hayes, Samantha Subin