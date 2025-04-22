Asia markets set to track Wall Street gains on hopes of de-escalation in U.S.-China tensions

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to climb Wednesday, after all three key benchmarks on Wall Street advanced overnight on optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions could ease.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that final tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. "won’t be anywhere near as high as 145%." However, he added that the duties "won’t be 0%."

Trump also said he has "no intention" to fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell before his term ends, alleviating investors' concerns over the central bank's independence.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 35,410 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 34,820, against the index's Tuesday close of 34,220.60.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,772 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's last close of 21,562.32.

Australian markets were also set to open higher, with futures tied to the S&P/ASX 200 last seen at 7,936, compared to the index's last close of 7,816.70.

U.S. futures jumped after Trump's comments on not planning to remove Powell from his post as central bank chair.

Overnight stateside, stocks rebounded from steep declines in the previous session, as investors cheered the possibility of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016.57 points, or 2.66%, to close at 39,186.98. The S&P 500 gained 2.51% and settled at 5,287.76, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.71% to end at 16,300.42.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Tesla — Shares were marginally lower in extended trading after first-quarter results missed analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. The electric vehicle company earned an adjusted 27 cents per share on revenue of $19.34 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG were looking for 39 cents per share in earnings and $21.11 billion in revenue.

Enphase Energy — The energy technology company sank more than 12% after first-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates. Enphase reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $356 million, while analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast earnings of 70 cents per share and $361 million in revenue. The low end of Enphase's second-quarter revenue outlook also fell short of analysts' estimates.

Intuitive Surgical — The biotechnology stock lost almost 6%. The company warned that its non-GAAP gross profit margin for 2025 will range from 65% to 66.5% of revenue, down from 69.1% in 2024, reflecting estimated effects from tariffs. The outlook overshadowed beats on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

Read the full list here.

— Brian Evans