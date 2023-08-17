Asia markets fall as investors assess Japan inflation; China's Evergrande bankruptcy filing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors assessed Japan's July inflation data and fresh blows to China's real estate sector.

Japan's core inflation rate fell to 3.1%, down from 3.3% in June. Headline inflation remained at 3.3%.

Meanwhile, embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S bankruptcy court.

The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructuring from creditors.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.35%, while the mainland CSI 300 index was trading close to the flatline.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.42% and the Topix also fell by 0.57% after the inflation reading was released.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up marginally, while South Korea's Kospi was 0.43% lower and the Kosdaq lost 1.28%.

On Thursday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as investors continued to grapple with minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve that showed it remains concerned about inflation, and more rate hikes may be needed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.84%, and closed for the first time under its 50-day moving average since June 1, a potential warning sign of a downtrend.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.77%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.17%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed to this report

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that U.S. markets closed lower on Thursday.

Japan's core inflation for July fell to 3.1% from June's figure of 3.3%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's core inflation strips out prices of fresh food.

The headline inflation rate for July came in at 3.3%, unchanged from June's figure.

The so called "core-core" inflation metric, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy and used by the Bank of Japan in its monetary policy considerations, came in at 4.2%, down from 4.3% in June.

— Lim Hui Jie

Growing minority opinion that the Fed's going to go once more by yearend

Few interest rate traders at the CME are saying the Federal Reserve will raise rates again in September (13.5% now vs 11% a week ago), but there's a growing chorus that central bank policymakers may go another quarter point — to 5.50%-5.75% — at either the Nov. 1 meeting or at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 13.

Odds of another quarter point hike at the Nov. 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting are up to 33.3% now from 27.8% a week ago, and 31.1% by the time of the December meeting versus 24.7% last week and just 20.9% one month ago.

Investors can forget about chances of a rate cut by yearend, according to the CME Fed Tracker tool. The chance of a quarter point reduction in the overnight fed funds rate by December was only 16.5% a month ago. Today the odds stand at 8.1%.

— Scott Schnipper

Natural gas rises Thursday, but on pace for worst week since July

Natural gas spiked nearly 2.8% Thursday, but is still headed for its worst week since July. Thus far this week, it's down about 4% as of Thursday, or its worst week since July 7 when natural gas lost 7.72%.

Meanwhile, the natural gas ETF (FCG) was up 2% on Thursday. It was led by gains in Chesapeake, which is higher by 5.9% after the S&P said it would join the S&P 400 Midcaps index before trading opens Monday.

— Gina Francolla, Sarah Min

Bitcoin falls to lowest level in nearly two months

Cryptocurrencies were under pressure Thursday as investors grappled with renewed concerns about the U.S. economy.

Bitcoin was last lower by about 2% at $28,506.00, according to Coin Metrics. The slide began after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting were released. Late Wednesday bitcoin dropped to as low as $28.335.42, its lowest level since late June.

Bitcoin's correlation with stocks is at its lowest level in two years, according to Coin Metrics. In 2022 it shot to an all-time high as a result of the Fed's rate hiking campaign to tame inflation.

For more, read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel

10-yr yield hits highest level since October 2022

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield note rose to its highest level since October 2022. It reached a high of 4.312%. That was the highest level since Oct. 21, 2022 when the 10-year yielded as high as 4.337%, according to Tradeweb.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hit session lows after falling to 103.067. This comes after hitting a high of 103.598, or the highest level since Jun 13th when the index hit a high of 103.624.

— Gina Francolla, Sarah Min