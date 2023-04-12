Asia Markets Fall as U.S. Inflation Report Shadowed by Fed Expecting a Recession

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday after minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed that Fed officials see the U.S. economy entering a recession in the wake of the banking crisis.

The meeting summary said: "Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."

Comments from the Fed erased earlier gains seen on Wall Street after the release of the U.S. consumer price index report that showed inflation cooled in March.

The CPI rose 0.1% for the month against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.2%, and 5% from a year ago versus the estimate of 5.1%. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI rose 0.4% and 5.6% on an annual basis.

Stocks in South Korea saw the largest fall in early trading, with the Kospi sliding 0.34% and the Kosdaq index down 0.94%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped marginally ahead of its unemployment rate report for March, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2%, with the Topix also shedding 0.19%.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pointed to a lower open as investors await China's trade data.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day win streak, erasing earlier gains following the U.S. inflation report and shed 0.11%. The S&P 500 declined 0.41% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.85%.

Australia unemployment rate expected to rise further in March

Australia's unemployment rate is expected to rise to 3.6% in March, ticking up from the 3.5% seen in February, according to a Reuters poll.

Labor participation rate in March is expected to remain flat at 66.6%, same as the reading from a month ago.

Total employment figures are set to plunge to a third of what was seen in February, with economists expecting to see the reading at 20,000 employed people compared to February's 64,600 employed people.

The Australian dollar slightly strengthened to 0.6691 against the U.S. dollar ahead of the release.

— Jihye Lee

Bank of Japan governor reiterates stance on monetary easing policy

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated inflation in Japan will fall below the central bank's 2% target toward the middle of the year, emphasizing that the BOJ will continue with monetary easing until price stability is achieved, Nikkei reported.

Ueda was speaking at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington.

He added that the risk of inflation falling below its target is greater than that of major problems stemming from an overshoot, highlighting the need to conduct policy accordingly.

Ueda's words were similar to the message that was delivered in his inaugural address when he emphasized his stance of maintaining the BOJ's yield curve control policy and its negative interest policy rates.

— Jihye Lee

China Internet ETF falls 3%, marks seventh negative day decline

China Internet ETF, or KWEB, fell more than 3% on Wall Street overnight and is on pace for the seventh day of declines.

Wednesday's session also marked the worst day for the ETF in more than a month, when KWEB lost about 5.5% on March 9.

Weibo, JD.com and Autohome were leading decliners, with all names seeing a month-to-date decline of roughly 11%.

— Gina Francolla, Jihye Lee

China's exports to fall further, imports expected to decline less

Exports in China are expected to see a year-on-year decline of 7%, steeper than the 6.8% seen in February, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Imports are expected to fall 5%, declining less than the 10.2% seen in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.

In U.S. dollars, China's trade balance is expected to reach a surplus of more than $39 billion after seeing a surplus of $116 billion last month.

The offshore Chinese yuan slightly strengthened to 6.8790 against the U.S. dollar in Asia's morning.

— Jihye Lee

South Korea export, import prices fall further in March

South Korea saw its export and import prices fall further in March.

Export prices fell by 6.4% for the month after seeing a decline of 2.7% in the previous month. Export prices fell for seven consecutive months and lost the most since October 2020.

Import prices saw a decline of 6.9% in March, falling steeper than February's decline of 0.5%, government data showed. That marked 11 consecutive months of declines in import prices and falling by the most since January 2021.

— Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

Fed's Barkin says there's still 'a ways to go' on inflation

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that, while peak inflation may be behind the U.S., "we still have a ways to go."

He pointed to still-elevated inflation in shelter and services. "If you want to get to 2% [inflation], I think we're still a ways from there."

— Fred Imbert

Warren Buffett says he could not run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said he doesn't think he could run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell. The central bank leader's aggressive rate hiking campaign has attracted criticism from those who say Powell waited too long to target rising inflation.

"You have to act on insufficient information, and you've got an ultimate responsibility to the American public," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It doesn't mean you can stop recessions, it doesn't mean that you can turn bad loans into good loans or anything else. But it does mean that you've got to keep the system working. And the system came close to stopping," he added.

He added, "Thank heavens, you know, Jay Powell was there" in March 2020.

— Sarah Min, Alex Harring

Stocks open higher after CPI

Stocks rose at Wednesday's open, as traders digested the latest U.S. consumer price index data.

The Dow gained more than 100 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

— Fred Imbert