Asia Markets Trade Mixed as U.S. Inflation Shows More Signs of Easing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed after the U.S. posted more data that showed inflation was easing.

The producer price index for April, posted a year-on-year increase of 0.2%, against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.3% and after declining 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy, core PPI also rose 0.2%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally in early trade, along with South Korean markets. The Kospi lost 0.56%, and the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss at 0.3% down.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.51%, while the Topix also climbed 0.35%, powered by healthcare and utilities stocks.

Hong Kong stocks are also set for a higher open, as futures tied to the Hang Seng index standing at 19,840 compared to the last close of 19,743.79. The city will see its first quarter GDP figures later today.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slipping 0.66% and 0.17% respectively as Disney shares fell more than 8% the day after the media giant released its fiscal second-quarter results.

Concerns around regional banks persisted as investors further digested economic data releases. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite posted a gain of 0.18% as Alphabet shares gained near their highest level since August.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Brian Evans and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com rise after earnings beat estimates

U.S.-listed shares of e-commerce giant JD.com rose after the company beat earnings expectations.

China's second largest e-commerce company closed 7.21% higher after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

The Alibaba rival saw its net sales for the quarter rising 1.4% year-on-year to 243 billion Chinese yuan ($35 billion), beating an analysts' average estimate of 239.42 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

The company also announced CEO Xu Lei would step down and be replaced by the current chief financial officer, Sandy Ran Xu.

— Arjun Kharpal, Jihye Lee

New Zealand factory activity remained in contraction territory for second straight month

New Zealand's manufacturing sector continued to see contraction in activity during April, with the reading slightly higher than seen in the previous month, government data showed.

According to the BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index, the country's manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 49.1, one point above March's figure of 48.1.

A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

BusinessNZ's Director for advocacy Catherine Beard said that the stresses and strains of the wider economy appears to be playing out in the manufacturing sector.

She noting that while the sector has not "strayed too far down into stronger levels of contraction," it seems unable to get back in expansion mode, "with the key sub-index values of production and new orders in April again not returning a positive result."

— Lim Hui Jie

U.S. holds 'candid' talks with China amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. and Chinese officials met for two days in Vienna to discuss a range of topics, including Russia's war in Ukraine, amid tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"The two sides had candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia's war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics," the White House said Thursday in a readout of the meeting between Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to CNBC's requests for more details on the meeting.

Sullivan has previously reiterated deep U.S. concerns about China's alignment with Russia and the possibility that the world's second-largest economy might attempt to help Moscow blunt sanctions.

In the months following Russia's invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Washington and its allies have imposed rounds of coordinated sanctions vaulting Russia past Iran and North Korea as the world's most-sanctioned country.

Read the full story here.

— Amanda Macias

Disney headed for worst day since November

Disney shares tumbled about 9% on Thursday, putting them on track for their biggest one-day loss since Nov. 9. Back then, the media giant dropped 13%.

— Fred Imbert

Alphabet shares gain after Google developer conference

Alphabet shares rose more than 4% a day after Google unveiled a host of new AI tools at its developer conference in Mountain View, California.

Google said Wednesday it's bringing AI to its poster search feature and will add capabilities to its online office suite. The company also said it's eliminating the wait list for its chatbot Bard and unveiled its next-generation large language model known as PaLM 2.

— Samantha Subin

Producer prices rise less than expected

The producer price index, a gauge of what wholesalers paid for raw goods, rose 0.2% month over month in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's less than the 0.3% advance economists polled by Dow Jones expected.

— Fred Imbert

Equity markets little changed as Bank of England hikes rates as expected

European equities showed little initial movement in response to the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by 0.25%, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index moved from a 0.4% uptick to 0.3% in the minutes after the announcement, and the banking sector dropped from a 0.4% gain to a 0.2% increase.

Britain's central bank voted to lift its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points in its 12th consecutive hike.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton