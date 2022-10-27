Asia-Pacific Markets Fall; Bank of Japan Expected to Keep Rates Unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and a slew of companies in the region reporting earnings.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.49%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.65% in early trade, while the Topix 0.12% lower. The Japanese yen was trading at 146-levels, stronger than levels seen last week before an intervention reportedly took place.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates at ultra-low levels, according to forecasts in a Reuters poll.

South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.26%.

Some Chinese airlines listed in Hong Kong will report earnings, along with electric vehicle maker BYD. South Korea's LG Electronics is also scheduled to report earnings.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.

Bank of Japan expected to hold rates

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.1%, according to economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

The central bank is also likely to slightly downgrade its growth forecasts, while revising up its inflation predictions, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Separately, Japanese officials are expected to unveil a new stimulus program worth more than 29 trillion yen ($200 billion), Reuters reported, citing ruling party and government officials.

— Jihye Lee

Japan's unemployment rate inches up to 2.6% in September

The unemployment rate in Japan rose to 2.6% for the month of September, official data from the Statistics Bureau showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected unemployment to stay unchanged from August at 2.5%.

— Abigail Ng

ECB hikes rates by 75 basis points and announces new terms for European banks

The European Central Bank announced Thursday a 75-basis-point interest rate hike — its third consecutive increase this year — while also revealing new conditions for European banks.

The latest rate hike takes the ECB's main benchmark from 0.75% to 1.5%, a level not seen since 2009 before the sovereign debt crisis. It comes after the central bank rose rates by 50 basis points in July and 75 basis points in September.

The ECB also announced that it was changing the terms and conditions of its targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs — a tool that provides European banks with attractive borrowing conditions, designed to incentivize lending to the real economy.

Read the full story here.

- Silvia Amaro

