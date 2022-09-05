Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher; Australian Central Bank Decision Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 recovered from earlier losses to rise 0.46% and the Topix index gained 0.28%.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.56% in early trade, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite added 0.4%. The Shenzhen Component was fractionally higher.

The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.3% and the Kosdaq gained 0.92%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ticked 0.14% higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates by a half point to 2.35%, according to a poll by Reuters. The Australian dollar was slightly stronger at $0.6828 in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.44%.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China announced it would cut the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of FX reserves that financial institutions must hold, to improve the ability of financial institutions to use foreign exchange funds.

Starting Sept. 15, the RRR will be 6%, down from 8%.

"This cut should help increase FX liquidity and thus lower depreciation pressure for CNY. While the actual impact on FX liquidity is small … this cut serves as a strong policy signal that the PBOC is uncomfortable with the rapid depreciation of the currency," analysts at Goldman Sachs Economics Research wrote in a note late Monday.

U.S. markets were closed overnight for a holiday.

In oil markets, U.S. crude extended gains from the previous session, while Brent crude declined slightly.

Reserve Bank of Australia expected to lift rates again for a fifth time in a row

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates Tuesday by another 0.5 percentage points on the back of a "fully employed labor market, a massive inflation overshoot and the fact that financial conditions are still highly accommodative," Goldman Sachs chief economist for Australia and New Zealand Andrew Boak said.

Boak told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" markets do not expect the central bank to soften its position on reining in inflation when it announces its rate decision at 2:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time.

"I think markets will be particularly sensitive to any sort of signal the RBA is thinking about stepping down the pace of tightening to say 25 basis point increments," Boak said.

"I think key language will be retained around expecting to tighten further over the coming months. But also the caveat that policy is not on a preset path."

There are risks with continued interest rate lifts such as the "disorderly unwind in the housing market" but Boak says "that is not our central scenario."

— Su-Lin Tan

— Weizhen Tan

Brent crude futures pare gains following OPEC+ production cut

Brent crude futures slipped 1.07% to $94.72 per barrel after climbing nearly 3% on Monday.

The moves on Monday followed news that OPEC and its allies agreed to a small production cut.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $88.43 per barrel, 1.8% higher from Friday's close. There was no settlement Monday due to a holiday in the U.S.

— Abigail Ng

Correction: This post has been updated to accurately reflect U.S. crude futures are higher compared with Friday's close.

— Weizhen Tan

