Asia-Pacific Markets Flat in Early Trade as South Korea GDP Beats Estimates

South Korea's economy grew 0.7% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2022, according to estimates released by the Bank of Korea.

The Bank of Japan is set to release meeting minutes Tuesday, after keeping its interest rates at ultra-low levels last week.

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were flat on Tuesday as South Korea's gross domestic product beat estimates.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was little changed and Topix index inched up 0.1%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally higher.

The Kospi in South Korea was mildly lower, while the Kosdaq was slightly higher.

South Korea's economy grew 0.7% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2022, according to estimates released by the Bank of Korea. That compared to 0.4% growth expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. The country's GDP grew 0.6% in the January to March quarter.

The Bank of Japan released the minutes for it June meeting on Tuesday, after keeping its interest rates at ultra-low levels last week.

Members of the BOJ policy board said the economy was on its way to recovery from the effects of Covid, but still needs strong support on the financial side due to pressure from the rise in commodity prices.

"They also agreed that it was necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices," the minutes said.

The Japanese yen has weakened as the country's monetary policy diverges from that of the Fed and much of the developed world.

The Japanese yen traded at 136.49 per dollar, stronger than last week's levels.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.1% to close at 3,966.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31,990.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4% to 11,782.67.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 106.439, off from this month's highs.

The Australian dollar was at $0.6951.

The Aussie tracked higher in line with higher commodity prices, but is expected to trade in a tight range ahead of the inflation data report on Wednesday, Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Tuesday note.