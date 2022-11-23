Bank of Korea Opts for Smaller Hike; Asia Markets Rise After Fed Signals Slowing ‘Soon'

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea opted for a smaller 25 basis point hike, widely in line with expectations. The Kospi rose 0.56% and the Korean won slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar to stand at 1,338.8 as the decision was announced.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.35% after stocks on Wall Street rose mildly following the Fed minutes release. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.34% and the Topix also traded 1.29% higher.

Reports of mass protests at Chinese iPhone supplier Foxconn's factory showed rare signs of dissent in the region of Zhengzhou city, as the country grapples with prolonged Covid restrictions.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks closed higher for a second day on hopes the central bank is seeing progress in its tight to tackle high inflation. Markets stateside are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.

Bank of Korea hikes rates by 25 basis points, meets expectations

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, a smaller hike than its previous moves and widely in line with expectations.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected the move amid signs of slowing domestic growth.

The nation's inflation rate for October was 5.7%, according to the latest figures released earlier this month – much higher than the central bank's target of 2%.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong is slated to hold a press conference later in the day on the monetary decision.

– Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

Stocks rise for second day as Wall Street cheers Fed signaling smaller rate hikes ahead

Stocks rose Wednesday and notched the second straight day of gains as investors cheered minutes from the Federal Reserve that signaled a slower pace of interest rate hikes ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.96 points, or 0.28%, to 34,194.06. The S&P 500 gained 0.59% to close at 4,027.26 and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.99% to 11,285.32.

Shares of Nordstrom fell 4.24% after the department store chain reaffirmed its forecast. However, Nordstrom beat profit and sales expectations in its latest results, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. Tesla rose 7.82% after Citi upgraded shares to neutral from sell. Deere surged 5.03% on an earnings beat.

—Carmen Reinicke

— Ganesh Rao

Fed minutes show smaller rate hikes ahead, stocks gain

Stocks rose Wednesday afternoon following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. The report showed that the central bank sees progress in its fight to lower inflation and expects to slow the pace of interest rate hikes going forward.

"A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate," the minutes stated. "The uncertain lags and magnitudes associated with the effects of monetary policy actions on economic activity and inflation were among the reasons cited regarding why such an assessment was important."

That means that the Fed will likely deliver a smaller rate hike in December and in the early months of 2023.

Markets cheered the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.38%. The S&P 500 gained 0.70% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.10%.

—Carmen Reinicke