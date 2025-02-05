Asia-Pacific markets open higher, shrugging off a week of trade turmoil

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors shrug off a week of trade turmoil and a slew of disappointing U.S. tech earnings.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.9% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.39% at the open, while the Topix added 0.33%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.45% while the Kosdaq traded 0.8% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 20,681, compared with the HSI's last close of 20,597.09.

India's central bank is expected to cut benchmark interest rates in its policy meeting that's underway, as it strives to stimulate a faltering economy.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes posted gains for the second day in a row, even as notable technology stocks Alphabet and AMD posted steep losses following earnings.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 317.24 points, or 0.71%, to 44,873.28. The index's gains were led by a sharp advance in Nvidia. The S&P 500 rose 0.39%, ending at 6,061.48. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19%, closing at 19,692.33.

Nvidia jumped more than 5% after server maker Super Micro Computer announced full production availability of its artificial intelligence data center with Nvidia's Blackwell platform. Super Micro shares rose around 8% following the announcement.

10-year Treasury yield falls 10 basis points

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 10 basis points to trade at 4.412% on Wednesday afternoon.

The decline follows the Treasury Department saying earlier in the day that auction sizes are expected to be unchanged "for at least the next several quarters" while it issues "incremental" increases to Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities sizes.

