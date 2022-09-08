Hong Kong's Hang Seng Rises 2%, Leads Asia Markets Higher After Powell's Inflation Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets

Markets in Asia-Pacific were higher as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments as he vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation "until the job is done."

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.49% and the Topix rose 0.38%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also gained 0.6%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 2.59% and its tech index also rose 2.76%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% and then Shenzhen Component was up 0.76%.

China's consumer inflation came in at 2.5% in August, lower than the 2.7% recorded in July.

"China's weak growth outlook and accommodative monetary policy stance against the aggressive tightening underway by the FOMC will keep USD/CNH well supported," Commonwealth Bank of Australia's FX strategist Kristina Clifton said in a note, referring to the offshore yuan.

The offshore yuan stood at 6.95, while the Japanese yen was at 143.85 and the Korean won stood at 1,383.11 against the greenback.

HSBC says China's latest inflation readings allow PBOC to maintain accommodative monetary policy

China's latest inflation figures give the People's Bank of China room to maintain its current monetary stance, HSBC said in a note.

"The moderation in price pressures gives the PBOC room to stay accommodative," greater China economist Erin Xin said.

Xin added that the central bank is likely to further ease using structural tools such as "additional re-lending quotas for focus areas like manufacturing and green investment."

—Jihye Lee

China consumer price index rises 2.5% in August, misses estimates

China's consumer price index rose 2.5% year-on-year in August, lower than the 2.7% figure recorded in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, missing a Reuters poll forecast of 2.8%.

Producers price rose 2.3% for the month, also slower than a rise of 4.2% for July and missing estimates of 3.1%.

A report by Nomura earlier this week said 12% of China's total GDP was impacted by Covid controls on a weighted basis — up from 5.3% last week.

—Jihye Lee

Worst is not over for Japanese yen, analyst says

The Japanese yen's depreciation is one of the more "rigorous" and "easiest" moves to explain because it is "based on real fundamentals," director of Monex Group Jesper Koll told CNBC, adding it could plummet even further in coming months.

It is the most "textbook-driven currency move I've seen in 30 years," he said.

Koll pointed towards the interest rate differential between the U.S. and Japan as one of the "powerful forces" that will move the yen, adding the chance of the Bank of Japan raising rates is "close to nil."

Read the full story here.

—Charmaine Jacob

Bilibili plunges 16% at open after reporting second-quarter loss

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese video and gaming company Bilibili plunged more than 16% at the open after reporting a miss on its second-quarter earnings overnight.

The company reported a net loss of more than $300 million — almost double the amount of loss reported for the same period a year ago.

Citi Research's vice president of China internet and media Brian Gong, however, was optimistic and said regulatory concerns over the country's gaming industry are easing.

Pointing to the government's resuming of gaming licenses, Gong said "although their number is less than expected, it shows the environment is improving," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," adding that "the worst is behind us."

—Jihye Lee

U.S. stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures opened little changed following a choppy session in the major averages as Wall Street considered the pace of future interest rate hikes.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 23 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.08% and 0.13%, respectively.

— Sarah Min

